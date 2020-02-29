In the last three years, much of what America holds dear has been threatened. Disregard for the truth, for democracy, for civility: These have all become commonplace under President Donald Trump.
I am a 93-year-old farmer and custom combine operator from Atchison County. I have been blessed with a loving wife for more than 70 years, seven children, 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. In more than 70 years of running combines over several states, as well as Canada, I have never seen anything like what is happening in this country today.
We have a president who is mentally sick. He tells one lie after another. More than 350 mental health experts recently sent a signed petition to Congress on their belief that the president is sick and a danger to our country. All the billions of dollars of taxes we pay have been mostly wiped out.
We are at the same place Germany was in 1932, where we saw huge rallies for the leader spewing out hate. This is what led to more than 70 million people being killed, including nearly 420,000 Americans. Today, Trump spews out the same hate, mainly for immigrants from the Hispanic world. Thousands of people are put in cages and the administration is responsible for separating as many as 5,400 children — some not even six months old — from their parents. Some have still not been returned.
The national debt under Trump is running wild, going beyond $23 trillion by recent figures, and increasing at a rate of more than $700 billion per year. Can we keep going this way? I don’t think so. Trump is doing horrible damage to this country.
We must not turn our backs on what Trump is doing to this country, and the rest of the world must wake up before it is too late. Trump is the biggest con man in history. In 1995 he was billions of dollars in debt. He was going under. It is no accident that his finances recovered when the Russians and corrupt banks stepped in to bail him out.
These people supported him for the next 20 years. We have a president who is in debt to our enemies. The same Russians who control the Kremlin today are responsible for the deaths of many of our soldiers in Vietnam and throughout the Cold War. When Trump was elected president, it was payback time.
It was a sad day in America when Trump purged every person who testified against him at his impeachment trial from the White House, including U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Vindman’s brother, who had nothing to do with the trial, also lost his job. Some of these people have served our country for decades. I myself was drafted in the spring of 1945, but previous injuries made me ineligible for military service. Trump dodged the draft.
I respect everyone in public service, but I feel that sometimes people in Immigration and Customs Enforcement act like the Gestapo. I recently saw in the news that Trump is sending several hundred immigration agents to our 10 biggest cities so as to terrorize the immigrants living there. Why do we need to do this? These people are performing work most Americans won’t do, and trust me, I know the meaning of hard work.
I am neither a Republican nor a Democrat. I am a person who tells the truth, never cheats anyone and considers a man’s word to be as good as a contract. Trump is hated worldwide for violating all of these principles. They make fun of our sick president. Our foreign policy is a shambles. We are at the brink.
The U.S. Congress is ruled by 435 representatives and 100 senators. Each chamber has a leader who has their own power, but Trump has built a cult following that attacks any member of Congress who doesn’t follow his lead. It has come to the point where we have a dictator president who is allowed to do whatever he wants so long as 2/3 of the Senate won’t vote to convict him.
I have written this column with the intention of informing people who don’t have time to check out Trump and learn about what is going on. May God have mercy on us all if he is re-elected.
