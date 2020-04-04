Work is in progress by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines. Don’t worry, they won’t sell out.
Did many of us read or even care about the 2015-2020 report? Probably not. I use its information in my role as nurse educator at ACHC because I work with people who struggle with chronic conditions. Call me dull, but I find it fascinating reading.
However, in today’s COVID-19 crisis, I do believe there are some important facts about a chronic condition from which many suffer — heart disease — and how this virus can affect people with it.
The mortality rate for COVID-19 is comparably low when compared to other pandemics according to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 3-4 percent in the general population. However, that rate jumps up to 10.5 percent for people who have cardiovascular disease, according to a bulletin released by the American College of Cardiology (ACC).
People with underlying cardiovascular disease actually have a higher mortality rate when it comes to COVID-19 than people who have an underlying chronic respiratory disease, who experience a 6.3 percent death rate, according to the bulletin.
All viruses take a toll on the cardiovascular system, according to Kaitlyn Sullivan, in a recent article on everydayhealth.com.
“And although doctors still don’t fully understand COVID-19, it is a virus and studies have shown that many viruses can cause arrhythmia and even heart attacks,” Sullivan explained.
She interviewed Dr. Mohammad Madjid, an assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at McGovern Medical School at UT Health in Houston, who was involved with the ACC bulletin.
Dr. Madjid explained how, quite simply, COVID-19 causes a severe inflammatory response in the body and inflammation is the biggest cause of heart attacks.
“Inflammation can cause otherwise benign plaque buildup in the arteries to swell, causing blood clots, heart attack, and stroke,” Madjid says.
The virus can also trigger heart conditions in people who did not have them before contracting the virus. In a case report published Feb. 7, in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which looked at 138 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in China, researchers found that almost 17 percent of patients developed arrhythmia and just over 7 percent developed acute cardiac injury as a result of the virus.
There are some precautions you can take to both protect yourself from the virus itself as well as to lower your risk of developing complications if you do contract the COVID-19 virus.
It is always important to keep up with any heart medication your doctor has prescribed, and even more so when you are at risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
“By taking your medication, you can better protect your heart, which can help protect you against complications of COVID-19 if you do get it,” Madjid said.
People with heart disease also need to pay extra attention to symptoms, such as being short of breath, having chest pain, or having an irregular heartbeat.
And while the most promising vaccine for the COVID-19 virus has just entered clinical trials — in which new drugs are tested on humans to determine whether or not they carry any dangerous side effects — it is still about a year out from reaching the public.
There are, however, vaccines for influenza and viral pneumonia, two viruses that increase a person’s risk of heart problems and weaken the immune system. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 40 percent of Americans did not get a flu shot during the 2017–2018 flu season.
“People with heart disease and those who have had a stroke are at risk of developing serious complications from the flu. Studies have shown that for people with heart disease, influenza is associated with an increase of heart attacks and stroke,” the CDC website states.
The agency also recommends, “people who have heart disease should be up-to-date with pneumococcal vaccination to protect with pneumococcal diseases, such as pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream infections.”
Finally, it always bears repeating: Wash your hands, avoid touching your face, stay home, AND get updated information from credible resources like KDHE, the CDC, WHO and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.