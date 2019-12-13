No “Bah, humbugs” here! A Christmas Carol at Theatre Atchison is a delightful must-see this holiday season.
The whole family will thoroughly enjoy this heart-warming show. Those familiar with the classic tale will love this time-honored re-telling, and it’s the perfect opportunity to introduce youngsters to the iconic Christmas story.
Under the direction of the tremendously talented and seasoned-professional Rumi Dodson, the company breathes new life into the timeless classic. Though not technically a musical, the production is adorned with your favorite traditional Christmas carols, and this cast can SING! The theme song “The Holly and the Ivy” is beautifully woven throughout the show and adds a thread of merry cohesion to the plot.
Despite the impressive 32-member cast, each character has their own moment to shine at some point within the show, with stand-out performances from Scrooge (Harry Burgess), Marley (Shawn Beuchat), the Ghost of Christmas Past (Marci Lutz), the Ghost of Christmas Present (Paul English), Narrator/Belle (Ruthann Gorrell), and Fred (Alexander Von Huber), to name just a few.
The set is thoughtfully designed by Travis Grossman and brilliantly executed by Kevin Albee. Theater-goers are always impressed by the wonderful sets TA can pull off in such a compact space! The costumes by Connie Shalz are a perfect fit for the historical setting and elevate the charm of this nostalgic tale.
You have 2 more brilliant opportunities to see this fantastic performance:
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
2 p.m Sunday, Dec. 15
