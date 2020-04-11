How much risk is appropriate to take on Easter Sunday?
On one of the holiest dates in the Christian calendar, many of us will struggle with not attending a church service in person. The Legislative Coordinating Council has nixed Gov. Laura Kelly’s limit on the attendance of religious services. That left a lot of pastors and parishioners confused about what to do.
Being a Christian (or member of any religion) is expected to come with risk, but how do you tell the difference between a risk God is calling you to take, and a foolish one? A missionary serving the poor in some of the most dangerous parts of the world is roundly celebrated and admired. Their faith called them to take a risk. They weighed the dangers and chose to serve anyway. I applaud their faith and appreciate the lengths they are willing to go to spread the word of God.
Alternatively, several pastors around the country have been in the news lately for holding large services in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their congregation heeded the call and showed up despite the apparent danger. These pastors may paint themselves as doing that dangerous missionary work, but I see it more as a form of serpent handling.
Serpent handling pastors use deadly snakes to claim that God protects them. They reach into a box and pull out venomous snakes as they pray. These pastors say that God will keep them from harm, but the nearly 100 serpent handler deaths beg to differ. Seldom am I at odds with how someone wants to show their faith, but I feel God gave me the good sense to not reach into a box full of dangerous snakes. This is a foolish act to prove faith when living by your Christian character would do just fine.
I was horrified to learn of the choir practice at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church in Washington that was tainted by the Coronavirus outbreak. Of the 60 people that participated, 45 are ill, and two have died. This is a devastating outcome for a group that was getting together to praise God. The choir wants to share their story “so that it might personalize this virus for others. Our hope is to encourage everyone to stay home and stay safe.”
This Sunday will be the first Easter Sunday that I can remember where I won’t be in a pew. My church will stream the service on Facebook, and my family will watch from the safety of our home. We will still cheer that He is Risen. We will still thank the Lord for all he has done and continues to do.
I want to thank our local church leaders for shepherding your flocks in a safe, responsible way. In conversations with my pastor, I know he has struggled with how to celebrate the season in the fashion it deserves while still protecting our congregation. I have been impressed with the creative ways churches are handling the situation.
To me, the most important thing is that my fellow parishioners are safe. My faith will not suffer because I have to worship from home. I will miss sharing this holiday with my church family in person, but my standing as a Christian isn’t defined by my eagerness to take foolish risks as proof of my faith.
