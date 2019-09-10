As a mayor, I encounter lots of problems that can’t be or shouldn’t be corrected by government action. Just because I’m limited in an official capacity doesn’t mean I can’t contribute, though.
Honestly, I prefer taking action in a more hands-on way than I’m allowed as a commissioner. Nothing feels better than a hard days work to make a noticeable difference. This drive leads me to volunteer with First Christian Church, Live Well Live Atchison, and Healthy Homes, among others. The organization I dedicate most of my time to, however, is Project Atchison.
For several years now, Project Atchison has worked in our community to improve our surroundings through projects both large and small. Doing this allows people to dedicate a couple of hours to make a difference and have something to show for it at the end of the day. Past projects include freshening up the County Fair Grounds, planting flowers in front of Atchison Child Care, fostering collaboration between area nonprofits, and several park cleanups.
In fact, Project Atchison started with a massive clean up of Jackson Park and celebrates it every year with Party in the Park. In years past this was a celebration in Jackson Park that included yard games, disc golf, food booths, and live music. This year though we are getting back to our roots and switching to a more service-oriented event. On Sunday, Sept. 29, volunteers will converge on Reisner Park to clean up, rehab the equipment, and THEN celebrate making a difference in Atchison with music and food.
If this is a park has played a role in your upbringing, is a destination for your family, or you just care about our city I encourage you to come out and help. The more participants we get the bigger difference we can make. Some of the impacts we are planning to make include painting the picnic tables, benches, grills, and playground equipment, covering up graffiti in the bathrooms, replanting some of the landscaping, cleaning up the creek and other upkeep items.
Work will start at 1:30 p.m. with music and snacks to follow. You can get more information on the Project Atchison Facebook page and RSVP at www.givepulse.com.
Another upcoming event from Project Atchison is the Candidate Meet and Greet. This is an opportunity for the public to meet candidates for City Commission and School Board in an informal conversational way. This allows you to approach candidates and ask them about the issues that you care about.
The meet and Greet will be hosted in the Elks Basement from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, one month before the election of Tuesday, Nov. 5. There will be light snacks and a cash bar. The Office of the Atchison County Clerk will also be onsite to register any prospective voters, update existing registrations, or just confirm your polling place.
Local elections are often overlooked even though they have more impact on our day to day lives than the national elections that get all the attention. We should all be paying attention to these races that will shape Atchison for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.