In these times of intense political discord in Washington, D.C., it’s refreshing to read about Democratic and Republican leaders sitting down with President Trump and hammering out a $2.7 trillion, two-year budget deal that will settle federal spending issues past the 2020 elections.
Budgets, after all, are among the most important matters government officials tackle each year; essentially, a budget is a precise mathematical translation of the government’s priorities.
Unfortunately, in Washington, D.C., the main priorities are spending and borrowing. Finding a live unicorn is easier than finding a serious congressional effort to balance the federal budget. The budget last was balanced in 2001; deficits have been the rule under one Democratic and two Republican presidential administrations.
And even the balanced budgets of the late 1990s were illusory. They were dependent on diversions of tax revenue from the Social Security Trust Fund, which is headed for insolvency in 2035.
Deficits through 2021 are staggering to the point of incomprehensibility. A trio of New York Times writers gamely tried to explain the tentative agreement July 23. “(I)t is another sign that a Capitol once consumed by fiscal worries simply no longer cares, even as the government’s deficit approaches $1 trillion a year,” they wrote.
“The agreement . would raise spending by about $320 billion, compared with the strict spending levels established in the Budget Control Act of 2011.”
For his part, Trump sometimes talks like a spending hawk but appears willing to give what The Wall Street Journal calls the “Bipartisan Spending Party” practically anything it wants, so long as it accedes to his demands for what he considers adequate military funding.
For 2020-21, he’s getting a $22 billion increase in military spending, from $716 billion to $738 billion, in exchange for that $320 billion increase in discretionary spending. Remember that first number: 22. Turn it into trillions of dollars and you have the approximate level of the national debt, more than double the $9 trillion debt that the Democrats’ presidential nominee, Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois, characterized as “unpatriotic” in 2008.
One can’t help but wonder how the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of today’s spendthrifts will feel when the debt bomb finally detonates.
Will they feel the same way about their ancestors as today’s Americans feel when considering the record of ancestors who owned slaves, drove Native Americans from their historic lands, polluted America’s air and water, and engaged in needless wars?
It’s easy for us to deplore the depredations of people long dead, yet we seem unable to critique our own legacy.
Way back in 1787, the framers of the Constitution sought to “secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” It seems the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government are focused unswervingly on “ourselves” and utterly oblivious to the welfare of “our Posterity.”
— The Republican-American
(Waterbury, Connecticut)
