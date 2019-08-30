In a recent complaint before the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, a coalition of states argues that a new U.S. Department of Homeland Security regulation eliminates several critical protections guaranteed by the Flores Settlement Agreement.
In particular, the prolonged detention risked by the rule would cause irreparable harm to children, their families, and the communities that accept them upon their release from federal custody.
Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary of Homeland Security, recently called the Flores settlement a “key gap in our immigration framework,” arguing that the rule change closes a “legal loophole” effectively “incentivizing illegal entry.”
However, the rule change, set to go into effect this fall, would allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain families indefinitely after transferring them from border custody.
This is wrong on many levels: in policy, morality and marginalizing our nation’s heritage. Mostly, though, the administration is disregarding basic human rights. Trump and his team are using helpless immigrant children as political pawns to further an ideological agenda.
According to news reports, the 19 states in the coalition (plus D.C.) have stated they will emphatically assert themselves to protect the welfare and safety of all children, regardless of where they come from or the color of their skin.
The Flores Settlement Agreement stems from a class-action lawsuit filed before the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in 1985 in response to substandard conditions of confinement for unaccompanied immigrant children.
The lawsuit sought to establish standards for how the federal government should handle the detention of minors, including plaintiff Jenny Lisette Flores. Following litigation that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, the federal government eventually reached a 1997 settlement that included:
— Releasing children “without unnecessary delay” to their parents, legal guardians, other adult relatives, another individual designated by the parents/guardians, or a licensed program willing to accept legal custody.
— Placing children in the “least restrictive setting” appropriate to the minor’s age and special needs.
— And establishing standards for safe and sanitary conditions of confinement for children in immigration detention.
Our nation needs to stop detaining families indefinitely and needlessly inflicting trauma, and creating policies that use immigration policy as an abuse of power.
The coalition of states suing to protect the Flores settlement are looking out for all of us, especially when it is clear this administration cannot be left to regulate itself.
— Rutland (Vermont) Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.