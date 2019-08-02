The federal government has continued to separate migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border despite a court order that sought to severely curtail the practice.
Over the course of a year, 911 more children were taken, the American Civil Liberties Union charged in a court filing Tuesday. And where did the ACLU get those details? From the government itself.
U.S. District Court Judge Dana M. Sabraw in San Diego had ordered the government in June 2018 to end family separations — a policy concocted to deter migration from Central America — and to reunite more than 2,000 families. But that ruling also allowed the government to continue to separate families under what was supposed to be a narrow set of circumstances — a determination that “the parent is unfit or presents a danger to the child.”
On the face of it, that sounds reasonable. The government clearly has an interest, and a responsibility, to ensure that children it apprehends at the border are safe and secure. As Sabraw recognized, that can on rare occasions require taking custody of a child from its parent if there is clear evidence that the child’s welfare is endangered.
But the records cited by the ACLU show that the government’s arguments for separating families are often weak and its reasoning spurious.
An ancient conviction for a minor crime or traffic infraction is not evidence of a current threat. A bad driving record does not make one a bad parent.
An unchanged diaper is not evidence of abuse, but the government cited it in separating one family. In one case, a child was separated from a parent who had been accused of damaging property valued at $5.
Common sense says these are not reasons to inflict psychological pain on minors, or to inflict heart-wrenching agony on parents. According to the ACLU’s analysis, the average age of the separated children is 9 years old; 20 percent of the children are under age 5. Two 1-year-old infants were taken away and not reunited with their parents for five months.
The Trump administration’s animus toward immigrants and its inhumane border policies have eroded any right it might have had to the benefit of the doubt. At the very least, the government must recognize parents’ right to due process, and it must follow established norms and procedures for determining when custody must be suspended.
Far too often, this administration has acted against the best interests of migrant children, whether it’s warehousing them in ill-maintained detention centers in defiance of the 1997 Flores agreement, which requires minors be held in the least restrictive conditions possible for no longer than 20 days, or these heartless decisions to take them away from their parents.
Whatever you think about people in immigration custody, the government should not be treating them all as hardened criminals, and it certainly should not be abusing their children psychologically by spiriting them away without a damned good and well-justified reason to do so.
— Los Angeles Times
