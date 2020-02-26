This Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of Cloud L. “Bud” Cray Jr.’s passing.
Bud Cray’s community and civic contributions were too
numerous to mention, but included education and entrepreneurship. As the director of the Cray Center, I have been asked what motivates me. It’s simple. Bud Cray’s vision for education and entrepreneurship inspire my passion. It is through this passion that I present the Atchison Entrepreneurship and Adversity Program.
Atchison has a poverty rate that’s almost double the state average. Among Atchison residents, 1 out of 4 live below the poverty line, as compared to 1 out of 8 residents statewide. To some, poverty represents a “wicked problem” that is not understood until after the formulation of a solution. With this in mind, a potential solution begins with a radical understanding of the relationship between poverty and entrepreneurship.
Poverty is not a characteristic of a person, but of their situation. As such, we must go beyond traditional solutions to poverty and consider other ways in which the poor can change their situations and create their own futures.
There is recent evidence to suggest that entrepreneurship can play an important role. One major study found that for every percentage point increase in the rate of entrepreneurship in a state, there is a 2% decline in the state’s poverty rate.
It is our conviction that entrepreneurship should not be the exception when it comes to the poor. Instead, it should be a natural pathway, especially for those in poverty. Alternatively, working for someone else, particularly for low wages in a labor-intensive job that does not capitalize on an individual’s talents and abilities, is not a natural state.
Toward this end, we have launched the Atchison Entrepreneurship and Adversity Program at The Cloud L. Cray Center for Entrepreneurial Services. It includes six weeks of training, one-on-one consulting, mentoring from successful business owners, connections to community resources, a microcredit program, and progress tracking. AEAP is a collaborative effort between The Cray Center and other local Atchison businesses. Each year, a mix of educators, subject matter experts, successful entrepreneurs and others will work with entrepreneurs.
Efforts such as AEAP can make a real difference. The Aspen Institute followed low-income individuals running microbusinesses for five years and found that 72% of these entrepreneurs increased their household income over five years (the average increase was $8,484), enough to move 53% of these entrepreneurs out of poverty. Because of these household gains, they were able to diminish their dependence on public assistance programs by 61% on average.
In addition to training and mentoring, examples of the AEAP assistance provided to Atchison entrepreneurs will include registering companies, creating websites, modifying the product/service mix, improving inventory policies, enhanced market segmentation and targeting, launch of social media sites, producing marketing materials, developing bookkeeping systems, reformulating pricing approaches and assistance in dealing with suppliers.
Our experience suggests that starting a business out of poverty is uniquely challenging, but also uniquely rewarding. These entrepreneurs struggle to overcome the “commodity trap.”
This is a situation where the entrepreneur faces intense competition, but is not meaningfully different from other providers. He or she has high unit costs and low margins, little bargaining power, and runs a business that is labor intensive with little use of technology. They struggle to separate personal from business affairs. And, of course, they need resources.
Despite the challenges, these businesses can become sustainable. These burgeoning entrepreneurs move forward a few steps at a time, and then a few more steps. They learn from mistakes and adapt. And as they progress, we see an enhanced sense of confidence and the development of a more entrepreneurial mindset. But they need the support of the entire community.
Please contact us to learn more.
