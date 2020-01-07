At least a little bit of good news to start the new year: Gov. Mike Parson, R-Missouri, has said that yes, the Show Me State will continue to accept a small number of refugees for resettlement. An embarrassingly small number, actually, but not zero.
As of 2019, an unprecedented 70 million people — more than at any time since World War II — had been forced by war, drought and persecution to leave their homes. Most are women and children, and more than half of these refugees and displaced people come from Afghanistan, Syria and South Sudan.
Whether we should take some of them in, after years of vetting and waiting, should not even be a question in the United States of America. Nor should it be up to any governor to decide whether or not we’ll be true to our values or block all resettlement of the most vulnerable, and most carefully screened, immigrants on the planet.
Parson could have been the very first to put out the “refugees not welcome” sign. Thankfully, he decided to pass on that distinction, and appears to be willing to not tow the party line on refugees, as set by President Donald Trump.
Since Trump's election, the number of refugees has been cut year after year after year. Last September, the ceiling on refugees was lowered once again, to the lowest in U.S. history, at 18,000. In the last three years, local refugee resettlement has fallen by 65%, and as elsewhere, the infrastructure that makes this possible has been all but wiped out.
Morally dead and economically dunderheaded, did somebody say? Yes, and the 6.7% population growth rate for the country as a whole during the most recent decade is expected to be the lowest since the government started counting heads in 1790.
Irrational fear of refugees is nothing new. President Franklin D. Roosevelt turned away the almost 1,000 Jewish passengers on the German ocean liner St. Louis from the port of Miami in 1939, and hundreds of those who were sent back to Europe as a result died in the Holocaust. A State Department telegram sent to a passenger on the boat explained that all aboard must “await their turns on the waiting list and qualify for and obtain immigration visas before they may be admissible into the United States.”
The fact is, we need these people just as they need us. And welcoming them is the very least we can do.
— The Kansas City Star
