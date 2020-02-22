My Atchison Globe brought me sad news this past week, the loss of CC Giles and Sharon Smith.
It’s always difficult when someone leaves this planet, but we all know the world changes every day.
I first met CC during the days of the one-room schoolhouse. Back then these little schools featured entertainment during meetings of students and families. My family went to most all the school programs in Atchison County, as my late brother, Bud Callahan, was part of the programs. He did his Al Jolson impression, complete with singing.
CC and her sister, Dwynn, were usually part of the programs, too. They had lovely voices and harmonized on wonderful old songs.
I didn’t know Bill Giles well, but CC was a long-time friend. What a tragedy.
Then on an inside page, I read of the loss of Sharon Smith. Sharon and I were Globe co-workers when the paper was a daily published in the building at 1015-25 Main Street.
I was editor, Sharon was one of the crackerjack employees in the composing room.
We were part of the Globe “Saturday night bunch” who worked late to get out the Sunday morning Globe, sometimes still on the job at 1 or 2 a.m.
And I was privileged to be included in outings with Saron and her bevy of sisters, the Cicewwski girls.
I first met Sharon before our Globe experience, when I managed the two Atchison theaters, the Fox “hardtop” and the Frontier Drive-in across the bridge in Winthrop. One of Sharon’s sisters, Jan, managed the concession stand at the Fox. And so I became a compadre of the Cicewski Crew. I loved them all.
Sharon’s husband, Jim Smith, was also part of the Atchison news scene, employed at what was then KARE Radio.
Globe staffers and their families would get together once a year at my Mom and Dad’s house in Lancaster for a picnic and a softball game at the adjacent ball field.
Change is often difficult to accept., as it was for me this week. But what will be will be, and we must play the hand that’s dealt us.
I try to cope with these losses by keeping my good memories close by. And by keeping my faith that CC and Sharon have just moved to a new place. Probably a better one, and one where they will someday be joined by their loved ones. And friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.