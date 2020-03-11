Throughout February, city leaders have invited groups from around the community to give input for our strategic planning process.
Among these groups are the Ministerial Alliance, the Atchison Rotary Club, Project Concern, Atchison Hospital, Benedictine College, the Downtown Association and many more. They all answered that call and gave us valuable feedback. We are still in the early stages of putting that information together. Still, one concern that was repeated over and over was Atchison’s housing situation.
When it comes to housing, the feedback was that Atchison lacks both quantity and quality. Our recent housing study backs up this claim. Essentially, Atchison needs more available housing stock at every income level. In recent history, Atchison has lost ten or more houses to demolitions a year, while only 3-5 new homes are built. Our problem has been getting worse every year.
Last year, the City of Atchison started a REDO program to save these homes before they were torn down. It’s still in its infancy, but we are working to reduce the number of demolitions that occur in our community.
The problems we are left to deal with are the empty lots that have accumulated over the years. Drive down any street in Atchison, and you will notice holes in what were once cohesive neighborhoods. If we are going to make an impact on our housing shortages, we have to find a way to fill these gaps and build our neighborhoods up again. Right now, we are seeing very little progress towards filling these lots in a meaningful way.
The city is dedicated to removing the barriers that stand in the way of infill development. We are examining our policies and looking for any bottlenecks that could keep progress from occurring. Part of that effort has been to examine our zoning regulations.
Typically, zoning is divided between lots platted pre-1943, and post-1943. Pre-1943 zoning reflects how our oldest neighborhoods look. Skinnier lots, smaller houses, and smaller yards. Post-1943 zoning regulations reflect a more suburban standard. Think Brookdale or Westridge. It requires larger lots, with more land surrounding a structure.
The disconnect in Atchison is that both our pre and post-1943 regulations look very similar. In fact, it would be illegal to build a home on most of the lots in our city core without at least one variance. Our minimum lot width for development is 60 feet, with the minimum lot area being 6,000 sq. ft.
Very few of our downtown adjacent neighborhoods have lots that big, including the ones that have perfectly fine houses sitting on them right now. By the time you factor in front, back, and side setback requirements, you are left with hundreds of lots that can’t legally accommodate a house exactly like what was previously there.
Now, if tomorrow you approached the Planning Commission and asked for a variance to build on one of these lots, I am reasonably sure they would approve your request. The problem is that many people may not know about that option, or may not want to go through the extra steps required to move forward with a project.
We need to remove these barriers and have sensible zoning that will allow for the development of these empty lots. This is another example of a self-inflicted wound getting in the way of needed progress.
This City of Atchison City Commission is dedicated to improving the availability of quality housing in Atchison. Our neighborhoods deserve better than what they are getting. We will explore every option that we have available to us in this endeavor. The first step here, though, is to simply get out of our own way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.