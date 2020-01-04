Just as we suspected, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s promise of a “Christmas gift” for the U.S. if Washington didn’t cave to his demands to lift economic sanctions by year’s end was little more than false bravado from a man whose word cannot be trusted.
Like all dictators, Kim thrives on conflict with the outside world, especially the U.S., which the hermit kingdom’s state-run media likes to call the “savage enemy.”
Indeed, as B.R. Myers, author of The Cleanest Race: How North Koreans See Themselves — and Why It Matters, told CBS News in 2013, “Without the U.S., without that enemy figure, (North Korea) really has no reason to exist.”
Similarly, any concessions — especially regarding its nuclear arsenal in terms of arms reductions or weapons inspections — are a nonstarter for Kim’s regime. “Its entire legitimacy derives from the perception of strength and resolve,” explained Myers.
“So that while it was easy enough for Khrushchev to back down from the Cuban missile crisis, because the Soviet Union had other sources of legitimacy, North Korea really can’t do that without admitting to its people that it’s failed on the military front as well.”
President Donald Trump’s willingness to meet with Kim (three times since June 2018) is clearly key to his administration’s worthy goal of a denuclearized North Korea. But, given that Kim’s regime — and in turn the North Korean people — believe that the communist state’s very existence is reliant upon its nuclear arsenal, attaining a nuclear weapon-free Korean peninsula, at least while Kim is alive, is highly unlikely.
It is time to quit placating the regime in vain hopes of obtaining that goal, and it is time to hold them to account on behaviors we can control. One of these is its atrocious conduct on human rights.
In 2014, a U.N. Commission of Inquiry found that Kim’s regime was guilty of gross and systematic human rights abuses, including “extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortions and other sexual violence, persecution on political, religious, racial and gender grounds, the forcible transfer of populations, the enforced disappearance of persons and the inhumane act of knowingly causing prolonged starvation.”
Shamefully, as we’ve pointed out in past editorials, Trump has failed to call out North Korea on human rights even as he’s joked that he and Kim have exchanged “love letters” and “fell in love.” This not only diminishes the United States’ standing as a defender of human rights, it’s a disservice and injustice to the 25 million North Koreans suffering under Kim’s murderous regime.
— Dallas Morning News
