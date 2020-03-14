A bill that would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity has once again stalled in the Missouri House.
The Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, which would protect LGBTQ Missourians from discrimination, has been filed for the 22nd consecutive year by state Rep. Greg Razer, a Democrat from Kansas City, who has sponsored the legislation for at least the past four years.
The bill would add sexual orientation and gender identity to Missouri’s human rights statute, which already prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex and disability. More than 160,000 LGBTQ adults in Missouri would benefit from an expanded state nondiscrimination law, according to PROMO, a statewide advocacy group.
“Missouri will enter the year 2020 with laws still in place allowing for the legal discrimination of its LGBTQ citizens,” Razer said in a statement through PROMO when he prefiled the legislation at the start of the session. “It is beyond time for our state to finally step up and protect all Missourians. With growing support from both sides of the aisle, it’s time for leadership in Jefferson City to care enough to act.”
Razer told St. Louis Public Radio last week that he’s frustrated by the bill’s lack of progress. It has yet to be assigned to a committee for a hearing.
Proposals to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity have fallen flat in the Missouri Legislature in the past. Opponents say they aren’t in favor of discrimination, but that they believe businesses should be able to create their own policies.
But policies that could create an environment in which someone could be fired because he or she is gay, for example, have no place in our state. Our LGBTQ friends and neighbors aren’t asking for any special treatment with this bill — they’re simply requesting the same protections that the rest of us have when it comes to employment, housing or public accommodations.
Missouri — and indeed the U.S. government — is behind the curve on this. More than 70 other countries, including the majority of countries in Europe, have adopted similar anti-discrimination protections.
And in our state, there is now judicial precedent for this law. The Missouri Supreme Court last year affirmed that state law prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of a worker’s failure to conform to sex-based stereotypes.
Twenty-two years is a long time to fight for equal rights under the protection of the law, and it is beyond time for Missouri to step up and pass this nondiscrimination act.
— The Joplin Globe
