If parents put Santa’s Christmas cookies out too early, surely some children are going to take a nibble.
Who could blame them?
So far, Missouri has approved 22,000 medical marijuana cards for patients, but there still are no licensed dispensaries to sell the product. That means the only legal means of acquiring marijuana is a cultivation card for legalized home grow, but only 7,000 of those have been approved.
In 2018, Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment that required the Department of Health and Senior Services to begin accepting patient applications in June of this year, even though the licensing of dispensaries and commercial cultivation facilities is taking much longer.
This gap — a flaw in the measure that was placed before voters — creates a legal ambiguity that confuses patients, law enforcement and state regulatory agencies. This was the case when a man in Daviess County was charged with marijuana possession, even though he obtained a state card for medicinal use.
In addition, this episode brings out the true colors of those involved in all sides of this debate. Some law enforcement agencies and prosecutors have a hard time accepting legalized marijuana in any form, so they will be a stickler for rules, including provisions in the voter-approved amendment that prohibit marijuana consumption in public places and limits sales to authorized dispensaries.
You can argue with the severity of charges in the Daviess County case, but is there anything wrong with insisting on a regime of tight regulatory control and enforcement in this infant industry?
Advocates for the Daviess County defendant suggest something quite different: that the origin of medical marijuana shouldn’t matter. This would amount to a troubling expansion of marijuana access, because Missouri’s law already states that doctors don’t have to demonstrate a long-term relationship with patients and the list of approved conditions isn’t limited to what’s defined in the constitutional amendment.
Add in that you can get medicinal cannabis wherever you want, and this starts to sound a lot like marijuana on demand, as long as you find a friendly doctor. This is not what was promised to voters.
Take a side, if you must, but the Daviess County case isn’t a simple example of the inevitable clash between benevolent pot smokers and overly harsh law enforcement.
It’s a canary in the mine shaft of what happens when consumer demand and public acceptance outpaces existing laws and regulation. State health officials, who inherited rather than created this mess, would be wise to narrow the gap as soon as possible.
— St. Joseph News-Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.