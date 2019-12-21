The story starts with words of love, but it is not a love story. Or, maybe it is.
Over the weekend, I watched “Marriage Story,” a movie getting a lot of buzz as one of the best this year. You know those films you watch where you forget them 10 minutes after the credits roll? This is not one of those.
The movie stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as a couple seemingly well-matched but ultimately doomed in their marriage. They love their son and they love one another. That’s not enough, it turns out.
I don’t mean this to be a spoiler, because ads tell you as much. It’s the nuance of their lives, their goals and resentments and insecurities, that makes the movie powerful and heart-breaking.
It happens that this movie, available on Netflix, plays during a season when commercial television runs a full inventory of ads with guys on one knee extending a diamond ring to their loved ones. The holidays remain prime time for engagements.
About 2.2 million marriages take place in the United States each year, according to the federal National Vital Statistics System. That’s roughly seven marriages for every 1,000 people in the nation.
Back in 2000, the marriage rate was slightly higher than eight per 1,000. Social scientists and others have studied the reasons for these declines.
Some have suggested that unmarried women face a “shortage of economically attractive partners,” a demographic reality that has resulted in a “market imbalance.”
Others blame millennials for throwing off the statistics, people of that generation just waiting longer before getting married.
The median age of men at their first marriage was almost 30 years in 2018, with women averaging nearly 28. By contrast, baby boomer men, marrying in the 1970s, got hitched at about 23 years, with women during that period at about 21 years.
Divorce rates over the years have also fallen, the federal statistics say. The millennials are also having fewer children.
How do these numbers look among their component pieces? In Missouri, the marriage rate in 1970 was 10.7 per 1,000 residents. There were 50,147 marriages that year in the state. The marriage rate in 2017 was 6.6 per 1,000.
Missouri marriages in 2017 totaled 40,316. Also reflecting a national trend, the busiest wedding months were September and October, not June, as it had been in an earlier day. That same year, the state reported 19,288 marriage dissolutions. For that, June was the most active month.
About 65% of those marriages lasted 12 or fewer years.
The U.S. Census Bureau said the American population, age 15 and over, listed 10.9% as divorced in 2017. Missouri was a little higher, with 12.1% divorced.
Buchanan County found itself with an even higher level of divorce, 14.3%.
Politicians have long spoken highly of marriage: “the bedrock of society,” they say, “the nucleus of civilization.” Some even live according to these credos.
In popular culture, marriage and divorce have become something of a spectator sport. The courtship of two celebrities stirs the imagination. Their weddings, if held away from open view, let folks down, as if they should permit public attendance to their private rite.
When the marriage ends for a well-known couple, a certitude sets in, a general validation of uninformed beliefs: “Well, I knew that wouldn’t work out.”
It can’t be entertainment and foundational. It can’t be the thing that anchors humanity and generates chatter over dinner.
Rather, it remains personal and tricky, a marriage never known to anyone outside it.
