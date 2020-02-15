On farms large and small across the United States, the number of women making the decisions is growing.
Against that backdrop and especially in view of the current farm economy, Kansas State University will host a
series of workshops focused on helping women sharpen their farm management skills.
More than 25,500 women are decision makers on Kansas farms. They farm more than 14 million acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Census of Agriculture. Overall, in 2017, 36% of all agricultural producers across the country were women.
Fifty-six percent of farms had at least one female decision maker.
“Women in agriculture will be specifically targeted for these workshops,” said Robin Reid, a farm economist
with K-State Research &
Extension. “They tend to be an underserved demographic, but many times are doing the books or recordkeeping for the operation.
“By teaching them skills necessary to turn farm records into financial statements, and then using those statements to make assessments and management decisions, farm women can increase the profitability and sustainability of their operations.”
Local events in the K-State Research & Extension program have already taken place, but other presentations of interest to women farmers and others interested in the local ag industry will be held through the rest of February across the region.
Locally, Highland and Oskaloosa acted as host sites. Extension agents serve as hosts for the program and also facilitate the hands-on activities and discussions. Dinner was served at each location to start each of the four local sessions. The next regional event is set for 10 a.m. at the Lutheran FamilyChurch Life Center, 124 W. First St. in Assaria.
The event is to focus on dicambia training and grain market strategies for 2020; the cost is $5, including lunch and handouts. For more information, including a list and contact information for all future events, visit www.AgManager.info under the Events page. Registration is available online or by contacting the local host site location.
The downturn in the farm economy in recent years has highlighted a need for more education in farm financial management, specifically focusing on debt/asset relationships, cash flow management, analysis and benchmarking..
There are many Women in Agriculture programs across the state, but none that combine a state-level program with the convenience of 31 locations where networking and small group learning can occur. As many as 500 interested farmers have been expected to participate.
“The model of having webinar components mixed with local activities to reach a wider range of farm women was a wonderful idea for farm financial risk management education here in Kansas,” Reid said.
Contact the extension office for more details.
