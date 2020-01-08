Business poor?
Don’t blame the mall
DEAR EDITOR,
I think the downtown Commercial Street Mall is beautiful and unique, and it is not the reason that some of our businesses have failed.
We have Walmart, easy access to St. Joseph, Missouri, and the Kansas City area. These places draw away local retail customers. We could get some of them back if our shops had more things customers want for the right price. People would shop here, no matter the entrance.
The mall is such an ideal venue for the many events held there, and a project this large and costly should be put to a public vote.
— MARY HARRIS
Atchison
Medicare should
cover everything
DEAR EDITOR,
I watched a movie on TV yesterday, “John Q.,” with Denzel Washington playing John Quincy Archibald, the father of a little league baseball player who collapses during a game because he has an enlarged heart. The true story also features James Wood playing a doctor in a hospital setting.
When they get to the hospital, the family learns the boy’s systolic and diastolic readings are extremely low, and the heart muscle has stopped functioning properly. Without treatment, death is a certainty.
Yet the Archibald family learns that because they don’t have health insurance for their son, the medical staff won’t honor their Hippocratic Oath and provide lifesaving treatment. As is often the case in the United States, when it comes to health care, greed rules over compassion, common sense and honor.
I thank God that my primary medical care provider is the Veterans Administration hospital in Leavenworth, which I earned by serving my country honorably, but I shouldn’t have had to earn it. Most other nations provide for free hospital stays and life saving medical treatment. The U.S. is way behind on this in ensuring a common human right for every legal resident of America.
Medicare should cover 100 percent of medical costs, not 80 percent. Greedy corporations have taken over our health system and produced medical costs very few can afford without insurance. We need to break up this control, in compliance with the precedent and examples first established by the Sherman Anti-Trust Act, and provide for the medical needs of the elderly and the needy.
— TERRANCE R. HAWBAKER
Effingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.