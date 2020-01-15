Stop human trafficking
DEAR EDITOR,
January 2020 has been designated by our president as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
This provides an excellent opportunity to increase awareness about human trafficking and trafficking prevention. Worldwide there are about 25 million victims of labor and sex trafficking.
Individuals in situations of forced migration, such as refugees and unaccompanied children, are particularly vulnerable to labor and sex traffickers.
Because every life is a gift from God and is sacred, it deserves to be protected and nurtured; we each have a responsibility to fight against the violation and degradation of our brothers and sisters.
— BARBARA McCRACKEN
Atchison
Introducing Willy the Bat
DEAR EDITOR,
I was born in Atchison on May 11, 2000, and raised in Lancaster. When I was 2 years old, I was diagnosed with autism. My great grandfather, Bill Ninesteadt, wasn’t so sure about it. My family learned so much about autism, and how to adjust to it.
Throughout my youth, I’ve coped with autism by watching my favorite cartoons. When I was 13 years old, I decided to start making my own. So I came up with one character, a bat named Willy, and his best friend, Owen, who is a bulldog.
Willy and Owen work together to find lost animals that have run away from home farm. Owen eventually joins the circus.
Throughout my teenage years, I’ve been writing ideas like these about Willy and his friends for cartoons and, maybe someday, TV shows and movies. I have a lot of other great ideas, too.
I’m 19 years old now, and I’m working on an idea for a short film about Willy, since a lot of creative projects start that way.
Last Christmas, my dad got the perfect paper for me to draw some more comic strips. Here is one I drew recently, “Willy in ‘Stinky Owen,’ by Wyatt Doty.” I hope your readers enjoy it.
— WYATT DOTY
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.