The summers of my youth were spent outside riding bikes, playing tag, or shooting hoops, only stopping to rest in the shade of our front porch.
Some of my best memories took place on that porch. That’s where all popsicles and glasses of lemonade were doled out. It’s where my family would gather during special occasions or just the random Thursday.
My best friend lived a few houses down. To get home from their house involved walking through a dandelion field full of bees. For some reason, I decided the safest way to traverse this minefield of pollinating bees was to run as fast as I could to the safety of my front porch.
I either wasn’t as fast as I thought I was, or the bees didn’t adhere to the rules of “porch is base,” but the result was that my mom bought calamine lotion by the truckload. Even the bee stings and the fact that most of my dad’s stern lectures happened on our porch swing doesn’t diminish my love for this part of my childhood.
A good front porch is what makes where you live a neighborhood, instead of just a place to sleep at night, and it’s a sign of a life well lived.
Over the years I have moved to several houses with several versions of a front porch. Move after move, neighborhood after neighborhood, we worked with what we had to connect with our new surroundings through our front porch.
The porch of my childhood covered the entire front of our house, our porch when we lived in Kansas City wasn’t even big enough to even pop up a lawn chair on, and our porch now barely accommodates a bench. At the risk of some giggles from my more immature readers, I’ll point out that it isn’t the size that counts.
The important thing is to be present in your neighborhood. Your feeling of connection is almost instant. When you repeatedly see your neighbors they become someone to connect with instead of shield yourself from. You begin to observe simple things like children playing, someone gardening, or even just the birds chirping, and become part of that scenery yourself.
It’s getting harder and harder to live that slow life though. Technology is always calling us inside and sucking up more and more of our time. TVs and phones dominate our home life and fill all those moments we used to use for relaxation.
As we retreat inside, we leave behind those incidental contacts that keep us connected to the community around us. That leaves families without a grounding that keeps them in Atchison.
I’m lucky: My 4-year-old daughter is an old soul who loves the front porch life. As I’m sitting inside typing this up she’s out front petting the neighbors cat, chalking up the sidewalk, and enjoying the world around her. I could learn a few things from this little girl. She’s always calling me outside and my life is that much richer from the time we spend together in our front yard.
As summer gives way to fall this year I hope that you will take some more time to slow down and enjoy your version of a front porch. Sit and watch the leaves turn with the cool weather, watch a sunset, and say hello to the family out on a walk. Let’s be more connected to our neighborhoods and the lives of those around us.
As for me, I’m going to take a glass of lemonade out to a little girl I know and marvel at her latest chalk masterpiece.
