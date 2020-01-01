Good news could be coming for federal workers.
Up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave would be available for millions of federal workers as part of the annual defense policy bill, the National Defense Authorization Act. The wide-ranging bill includes a provision that would allow more than 2 million federal government workers to take paid leave to care for a new baby or for an adopted child.
Under current federal law, civilian workers are eligible for 12 weeks of unpaid leave. The U.S. is the only industrialized nation in the world without paid family leave for either parent, according to the World Policy Analysis Center.
The new measure is expected to cost the government about $3.3 billion over five to 10 years, National Public Radio reported. But it has drawn support from both sides of the political aisle.
“It’s a real breakthrough for families,” Democratic U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, of New York, said recently. “Not only does it mean that federal employees will get what they’re entitled to, the federal government is a pacesetter.”
Ivanka Trump, Republican President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, said the provision would “mark a huge step forward toward making paid leave a reality for all Americans.”
Across Kansas and Missouri, the provision would affect nearly 50,000 federal workers, according to the Women’s Foundation, a Kansas City-based nonprofit.
“No one should have to choose between caring for a child and paying the bills, and this bipartisan agreement is a milestone in the effort to expand paid family leave to all families,” said Wendy Doyle, Women’s Foundation president and CEO, in a statement. “Paid family leave strengthens businesses and families alike, and we commend the Trump administration and Congress for coming to an agreement that will benefit nearly 50,000 federal employees in Missouri and Kansas and millions more across the country.”
Research has shown that paid family leave improves workers’ productivity, reduces employee turnover and lowers families’ reliance on public assistance. This is a great milestone for federal employees and should be adopted swiftly.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.