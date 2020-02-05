Fairness is the flaw in the 2020 Iowa Democratic Caucus outcome.
We have seen frustration from political candidates and disappointment from nearly all news organizations on Tuesday morning as the Iowa delegate allocation for the Democratic presidential nomination has been slow to materialize. In this case, the slowness is the product of careful design.
Along with 23 Benedictine College students and two of my faculty colleagues, I traveled to observe eager presidential hopefuls campaign into the last hours of Monday, Feb. 3, Iowa Caucus Day. And, then, as a volunteer, I had the chance to watch as the caucus counts developed.
This is my sixth presidential caucus trip to Des Moines, Iowa, since the 2000 presidential election. The Iowa Democrats have a system that is complicated, but scrupulously fair. The goal is to share the delegates designated in the 1,681 precincts throughout the state, so that all viable candidates among a historic roster of candidates receive some representation.
Eager volunteer precinct chairman on Monday night did the following:
They checked voter status on all who appeared at the caucus;
They elected a permanent chair from among their own;
They read the rules on non-discrimination;
They recorded presidential preferences on cards;
They observed first-alignment candidate choices;
They determined which candidates had too few in their group to earn one delegate and invited their “re-alignment”;
They supervised and recorded the final, fair re-alignment;
And they allocated delegates using decimals and rounding that most abandoned as a daily practice in grammar school.
Finally, the precinct chairs reported their results, either using a secure smartphone application or by phone to the state Democratic Party headquarters, using identification numbers and PINs to protect the process. All the while, the paper records were signed, sealed and delivered to county party officials.
It is, by design, a complicated process that I have observed before. This year, there were additional safeguards instituted by the hierarchy of the Iowa Democratic Party. The state party knows that there is more than Iowa pride riding on the caucus results.
Iowans are notoriously stubborn, but also welcoming. Those are two superb qualities when the Democratic Party presidential nomination hangs in the balance. And, for the candidates and the party faithful, the future of the American republic may also be at stake in the 2020 presidential election.
Toward those ends, Iowa Democrats may appear slow to some outsiders, but close observers see caution and fairness in the process. Who won? Soon, we will all know, with Iowa certainty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.