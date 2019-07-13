As a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, and as a veteran myself, ensuring our nation’s heroes receive the high-quality care is personal to me.
This is why I am so proud the enactment of the Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act (MISSION Act), which went into effect on June 6. The MISSION Act increases the access and quality of care for our veterans. It received widespread bipartisan support, and was backed by every major veteran service organization.
The MISSION Act includes much needed provisions that streamline the VA’s multiple community care programs into one cohesive program, strengthens the VA’s ability to recruit and retain top-notch staff, realigns the VA’s outdated physical footprint to better care for veterans where live, and supports caregivers of veterans of all eras.
Under the MISSION Act’s new access standards, veterans will have increased access to care that other Americans already enjoy.
If you are a veteran seeking primary care or mental health care and you live more than 30 minutes from a VA facility, you will be allowed to receive health care treatment in your local community and still have it covered under your insurance plan.
If you are a veteran seeking nursing care or rehabilitation and you live more than 60 minutes from a VA facility, you will also be allowed to receive covered treatment in your local community. Additionally, the MISSION Act addresses the problem of long wait times for healthcare treatment.
If you are a veteran who was waited 20 days for primary care or mental health care, or waited 28 days for specialty care, you will be allowed to seek treatment outside of the VA system. Making our veterans wait for health care is totally unacceptable.
With the implementation of the MISSION Act, veterans will have more choices and greater control other their health care decisions as well as access to urgent and walk-in care benefits.
It will now be easier for veterans to schedule appointments in the community and easier for community providers to be reimbursed by the VA. The MISSION Act will streamline the VA system by consolidating the many VA programs into one, which will ensure timelier access to quality care for our veterans.
As VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said, “The changes not only improve our ability to provide the health care Veterans need, but also when and where they need it. It will also put Veterans at the center of their care and offers options, including expanded telehealth and urgent care, so they care find the balance in the system that is right for them.”
The MISSION Act puts veterans first and is one step in a much larger process of improving the VA system.
