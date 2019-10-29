As we move within a week of Election Day, I want to convey two final thoughts.
This is the last of three columns exploring the qualities that I’ve learned to look for in elected officials. In the past two columns, I discussed the need for a candidate to be humble and ready to grow.
I also talked about how important it is to try and gain a window into a candidate’s motivation for running. A history of volunteering is a great indicator of someone looking to serve others instead of themselves.
The first trait I want to discuss in this column is the ability to collaborate.
We are all individuals on the commission, with our own particular priorities and goals. We bring our distinct experiences to the dais and it informs our discussions. The most effective commissions have a broad range of backgrounds. This way, multiple viewpoints are addressed in each decision, and each part of our community is represented.
The only way we make progress as a group and as a city government is if we are willing to work together to improve each other’s ideas. A commissioner has to be receptive to feedback and willing to work at developing another’s proposal. It takes the right personality to be effective at this, and teamwork between commissioners always brings better outcomes.
At different times, I’ve had disagreements with every sitting commissioner. Sometimes, we disagree about priorities, staff, individual policies, or even the direction of the city itself. It’s important to be able to disagree without being disrespectful. By working with those that I have disagreements with, I can help craft a policy that better addresses my concerns. I may not ever agree completely, but if it passes, at least I shaped it the best I could.
Whenever I hear an elected official give the excuse that they are just one person, so they can’t make a real change, I struggle to keep my eyes in my head. We are all just one person, and we all have the same opportunity to lead and make a difference.
What they are really saying is “I’m not willing to put in the hard work.” Effective commissioners are always communicating with each other, staff, and constituents. You are one person representing thousands, so you better work at it.
The second thought I have is on finding the candidates that will set the right tone for Atchison.
A commissioner can’t open 10 new businesses, and rehab 25 houses by themselves. What they can do, is create an environment where others are empowered to do those things. We need commissioners who will bring a positive approach to our city and encourage individuals to make a difference.
Look for candidates that are excited about the future of Atchison. That excitement is contagious. It will help bring new families and businesses to town; It will encourage entrepreneurs to start businesses; it will excite city staff into being more productive, and it will convince our children that they can have a future here.
On Election Day, let’s choose candidates that are going to build up our town. That doesn’t mean they see the world through rose-colored glasses. Just that they have a growth mindset and a vision for the future. When our kids are looking for a place to raise their family what do we want them to see in Atchison?
Let’s give them a commissioner who is excited about our future and shouting about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.