While Jefferson City deals with affordable housing in the wake of last year’s tornado, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is dealing with livable housing.
According to an Associated Press story we recently published, Hawley has introduced a bill to increase federal oversight of landlords, punishing those who are neglectful.
The legislation was spurred by the discovery of mold and rodent infestations in Kansas City public housing.
“Bad landlords have abused our housing system for too long and it’s happening right here in Missouri,” Hawley said in a news release. “They have taken advantage of tenants, failed to provide them the most basic living standards, forced them to live in squalor — all while demanding rent and bills continue to be paid. And because their properties span jurisdictions, they have gotten away with it. It’s time we hold these scumbag landlords accountable.”
His bill would require the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to create a nationwide database to track contract terminations with landlords due to violations of HUD’s Housing Assistance Payments contracts. It would also require public housing authorities to report landlords’ violations to HUD.
The bill wouldn’t pertain to all landlords, just ones who participate in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.
While many landlords are responsive and respectful to their tenants and their living conditions, others are not. Like many professions, a few bad apples — at least in the eyes of the public — sometimes spoil the bunch.
When landlords do things such as refuse to maintain acceptable living conditions or wrongly shut off utilities, tenants don’t always know where to turn for help. And municipalities often are ill-staffed to help.
We believe Hawley’s bill has the potential to weed out some of the slumlords who value profit at the expense of their tenants’ well-being.
— The Jefferson City News-Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.