In August, in a town hall in Estherville, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said lawmakers should discuss fixing Social Security “behind closed doors.” The full context of her comments were in response to a question about sustaining Social Security for young workers from a member of the audience.
“We know that there is a point in time when we as Congress will have to address the situation, and I think it’s better done sooner rather than later, to make sure that we shored up that system,” said Ernst.
“So, it’s a broader discussion for another day, but I do think as various parties and members of Congress, we do need to sit down behind closed doors so we’re not being scrutinized by this group or the other, and just have an open and honest conversation about what are some of the ideas that we have for maintaining Social Security in the future.”
Ernst’s comment has drawn criticism from liberals and advocacy groups for several reasons. And it’s more than just the partisan bickering. Ernst has, in the past, supported the privatization of Social Security. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Ernst would want to discuss solutions “behind closed doors” away from the scrutiny of her constituents.
The issue of Social Security is a pressing question for Americans young and old. A question that shouldn’t be kicked down the road for another day.
Ernst’s comments come at a moment in history when trust in the government is at record lows. American’s need more transparency from elected officials. Currently, there is a lot of misinformation and fear surrounding the issue of Social Security. Solutions to this program — which impacts so much of the workforce — should be found publicly.
— The Gazette (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.