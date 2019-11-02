Facebook has become a prime outlet for presidential campaign messaging, with President Trump and his Democratic rivals collectively spending more than $1 million every week on targeted ads, according to published reports. So it was disturbing, to say the least, when Facebook altered its rules recently to exempt politicians and political parties from its ban on false advertising.
Not to put too fine a point on it, but the change amounted to a standing invitation for politicians to lie on Facebook — something it doesn’t allow any other advertisers to do. And this isn’t about free speech, or politicians’ ability to bend the truth in the comments posted to their profile pages and seen only by the people who follow them. It’s about paid speech, or their ability to use the immense power of Facebook’s platform to show masses of voters deceptive ads tailored to those voters’ preferences and weaknesses.
To demonstrate the absurdity of the situation, a Democratic political strategist in San Francisco named Adriel Hampton recently ran an ad on Facebook with a wholly made-up claim that conservative Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) supported the liberal Green New Deal bill — a stunt intended to rankle some of Graham’s constituents. After Facebook took the ad down, Hampton filed papers Monday to run for governor of California in 2022, enabling him to run false ads like the one about Graham without interference from Facebook’s fact-checkers.
Facebook and its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, insist that voters deserve access to the unfiltered words of their politicians so they can decide for themselves what to believe. “By limiting political speech,” the company asserted, “we would leave people less informed about what their elected officials are saying and leave politicians less accountable for their words.”
There is an enormous difference, however, between not censoring candidates’ remarks and handing them a bullhorn to amplify untruths across the electorate, which is what Facebook is doing.
— Los Angeles Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.