In chapter 11 of the Gospel of St. Luke (New Revised Standard Version), Jesus’ disciples ask him to teach them how they should pray. He responds with a short version of the prayer we know as the Our Father: “Father, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come. Give us each day our daily bread. And forgive us our sins, for we ourselves forgive everyone indebted to us. And do not bring us to the time of trial.’
The sixth chapter of the gospel of St. Matthew gives a longer version. This passage says: “‘Pray then in this way: Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come. Your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And do not bring us to the time of trial, but rescue us from the evil one.” This is a most familiar prayer to all Christians.
One man, Godfrey Lundberg of Spokane, Washington, did more than just pray the Our Father. Lundberg was a highly skilled engraver, trained in Europe and employed by a jewelry company in the early 1900s. Between the years of 1913 and 1915, he worked to engrave the entire Our Father on the head of a pin. The gold pin had a head typical of most regular straight pins, with a diameter of 1.27 millimeters, or .0047 inches, and it takes a microscope to see and read his masterpiece. Before he even began, Lundberg went into training, abstaining from tobacco and alcohol, getting exercise and fresh air, and resting his eyes. Then he had to design and craft an engraving tool with a point tinier than any such tool had ever been. It took six months just to create the engraver. He worked from a barber’s chair, strapping his hands to an iron bar to keep them from shaking. He also bound his wrists tightly with leather straps, because the rhythm of his pulse caused the engraving tool to skip.
He could only work at night when there were no rumbling street cars or other vibrations from the street outside. Even with all this, he ruined more than two hundred pins before he got it right. At one time, he had completed 8 of the twelve lines before the engraving tool scratched through the completed part because of the vibration from a truck two blocks away. Yet Lundberg persevered.
By the time he was finished, he was physically and mentally exhausted. He left it to his brothers to announce the feat to the world and to put it on display. The brothers took it to the 1915 Panama-Pacific Exposition in San Francisco, then embarked on a tour that took the pin to forty-three states and parts of Canada over the course of two years. People marveled and the Omaha newspaper declared the pin to be “the greatest engraving feat ever performed.” Lundberg’s world-famous engravings have remained in a bank vault since the tour was completed in late 1917.
Lundberg had an incredible and one-of-a-kind relationship with this prayer we say so often. The engraving of the Lord’s Prayer contains 65 words totaling 254 letters and 19 punctuation marks. Yet we can read or recite these words with less than a fraction of the preparation, concentration or intensity of an artist. What if we took a line like “forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us”/”forgive us our sins, for we ourselves forgive everyone who is indebted to us” and committed ourselves to engraving it on our heart?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.