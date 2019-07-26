A few weeks ago, I had a column regarding the rapid growth in the number of people who, when asked to identify their religion, check “none of the above.” Yet many of these people say that they believe in God or that they are “spiritual but not religious.” For many, it is apparently the concept of a religious belief system that is the problem.
This is no surprise in a culture with so many choices about everything. There was a time when people just assumed that the religion in which they were raised was the one that was true and right, so that was the church they attended. In rural areas, perhaps a choice of churches didn’t even exist; there was just the one that everyone attended. By and large, those days are gone. It is easy to read about different religions, make comparisons, and choose the one that feels most right, or to reject all of them.
There is a huge rise in the number of “non-denominational” churches. These are churches that worship in some form of generic Christianity, but do not want to be identified with a particular set of beliefs and policies like Methodist or Catholic. While more traditional Christians see these churches as too unstructured, at least they bring people together to acknowledge and share their faith.
Then there are the people who don’t think they need any church at all to be spiritual. They point to their efforts to lead a good and moral life and to care for the earth and for other people. They rightly recognize that this should be the outcome of faith. They may read books from the great masters of many religions. They may have daily bible devotions or other practices; they just don’t worship in an organized group. Some speak of how they find God in walks through nature. Others belong to groups that do service for those in need; they might even say that they do this in connection with a belief in the teachings of Jesus. There are those who listen to inspirational music on their daily jog. There’s certainly nothing wrong with these practices. There should never be any objection to what brings a person closer to the divine.
The danger, of course, is that this is faith on one’s own terms. It is I who decide when to worship and how. Unless I am extremely disciplined and committed, it is very easy to slip from my ideal. I always say that life in the monastery is for the weak, not the strong. There is no way that I would be up so early in the morning and regularly attending prayer if I did not have all those other sisters to whom I am responsible. I know that they depend on me to be present, to share their joy and burdens, to unite my prayer to theirs.
Those who choose to attend regular worship gain many benefits. They are challenged to put God ahead of themselves when making the effort to get out of the house and unite with others, even when the service is not so exciting or relevant to how they feel today. This takes the spotlight off the self and shows that God is more important than our own convenience. In a good community, they should find others who not only challenge them to accountability, but who will care about them and their lives.
They are open to receive wisdom and grace that may come from somewhere unexpected: a word, a smile, a scripture passage that they may not have personally chosen for this day. If the agenda is not my own, I leave room for God to surprise.
