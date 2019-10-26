Former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius says she’s backing Barbara Bollier, the Republican-turned-Democrat, for the 2020 U.S. Senate nomination.
Will it make any difference? In the primary, probably. Bollier’s chief competitor, Usha Reddi, is even less well known among Democrats than Bollier. The other Democrats are virtually anonymous.
Bollier is the clear Democratic favorite for now.
The general election is a more interesting story.
Some Kansas Democrats remain deeply skeptical about Bollier’s chances, even with the Sebelius endorsement in hand. Kansas is a Republican state, and President Donald Trump will presumably be on the ballot.
There’s one exception: If Kris Kobach is the Republican opponent, Democrats believe, Bollier could defy history and win. “Kansas Ds want to have someone reasonable in place if KK is the nominee,” a Democrat told me in an email, referring to Kobach.
Consider what that strategy means. Bollier should actually want Kobach to win the GOP nomination next August. In fact, she should start boosting Kobach’s campaign as soon as she can. It’s her only chance.
Have we seen this before? Yes we have.
In 2012, Democrat Claire McCaskill believed Todd Akin would be her weakest Senate opponent. She secretly helped his Republican primary campaign, sharing her campaign data with Akin’s team — a move that skirted campaign finance rules — and running a TV ad claiming Akin was “too conservative” for Missouri, a line sure to attract Republican primary votes.
Akin won the GOP nomination and then blew his foot to bits during an interview about rape and abortion a few weeks later. McCaskill won the general election in a landslide.
That’s the fever dream infecting some Bollier boosters in Kansas.
This column has been abridged.
