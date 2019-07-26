DEAR ABBY,
I recently got married at the courthouse. We had been considering it for months. (A courthouse wedding doesn’t take a lot of planning.) We decided it was best for us and went for it. We didn’t want to spend thousands of dollars on a wedding, and I’m not one for tradition. We invited immediate family and two of our friends.
My grandmother made excuses not to come, saying, “Not enough space,” and, “I’m taking care of my grandchildren.” It hurt my feelings that she didn’t want to be there. Both my parents have passed away, and I wanted what family I have left around me. However, I now know that my grandmother didn’t want to come because she’s “traditional.” She assumed I’m pregnant. (I’m not.) Many other people are also assuming that I’m pregnant because we didn’t announce it and did it at the courthouse.
I’m a private person and don’t feel the need to tell everyone everything that’s going on in my life. My grandmother is currently not speaking to me. Should I tell her I know she was talking to our family behind my back? How do I tell her how much she hurt my feelings by staying away, assuming something and spreading rumors? What should I say to my family who are hurt because I didn’t invite them? What should I tell people who think I’m pregnant?
— NOT PREGNANT IN TEXAS
DEAR NOT PREGNANT,
Not every couple wants a large, formal wedding. Many people — like you and your husband — prefer to put the money toward a down payment on a house, paying off credit card debt or travel. If your grandmother thought you might be pregnant, she should have asked you. If you would like to tell her you were hurt that she wasn’t with you when you pledged your vows, feel free to do so. And while you’re at it, point out that you have “heard through the grapevine” that she has been telling people you are pregnant, which you’re not. (She should be ashamed of herself.) And explain to anyone who feels hurt not to have been invited that you kept your wedding small for financial reasons, not because you had to rush into anything.
DEAR ABBY,
I have an etiquette question about differences in time zones. My son is currently serving in the military overseas, and there is a 14-hour time difference. My question is,
When we talk to him on the phone before we go to bed, do we tell him good night, even though it is morning or early afternoon for him?
— DIFFERENT TIME ZONES
DEAR DIFFERENT TIME ZONES,
Because you are in a zone in which it is night, it’s only natural that you would say good night before signing off. If it bothers your son, which I doubt, ask him what he would prefer that you say.
DEAR ABBY,
How should I tell my father that I have chosen a career he never wanted me to consider? I plan to become a police officer. Abby, all my life I have felt the call to help people. I know a career in law enforcement brings with it the possibility of danger, especially in today’s climate. But I have always known I would be the person running toward danger while everyone else is running away from it. I am passionate about this, and my wife fully supports it.
The issue is, my father was a police officer. He hated every minute of it. He has always said he never wanted me to take that path. I understand all he wants is to keep me safe. At the same time, I don’t want to miss out on this career. I don’t want to spend the rest of my life regretting that I didn’t follow my heart and do something I know I would have success with. Should I go through with the testing and, if I am selected, tell him then?
— FOLLOWING MY HEART
DEAR FOLLOWING,
Your father loves you, but he cannot — and should not — dictate how you live your life. A career in law enforcement is not for everyone for the reason you mentioned. It would have been helpful if you had explained exactly what it was about policing that made him hate it, assuming that he told you.
When he finds out, expect him to be very upset and possibly angry about your choice. But I see no reason why you should upset him before finding out if you qualify for a job in law enforcement. If you do pass the exams, give him the news then.
