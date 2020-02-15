Two Atchison county farms received special recognition for their efforts over the years to protect the land resources from erosion.
Being honored in the annual Kansas Bankers Soil Conservation recognition are Fowler Farms (Brian and Darren Fowler) and Steve and Melissa Fuhrman. The testimonies of each would have a personal appreciation for the soil resource of their farms and the desire to care for this farm acreage in such ways now that it is preserved for future agriculturalist.
Each gives words of praise for the assistance from the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service and the technical assistance and expertise they receive. The central theme of these farm managers is to improve the soil protection so this valuable resource is better preserved for the future. These fourth generation Atchison County farmers have gone about caring for their farm acreage in different ways and methods to lessen erosion and to improve the land for those of following generations.
Steve Fuhrman has fond memories and close ties because of his farm roots in Atchison county while growing up as child.
He and wife, Melissa, and two sons live on the farmstead where Fuhrman was raised. Both view the importance of caring for the land as part of their responsibility as landowners. They have worked over the past years to improve upon the soil protecting work began by his father, Wyatt Fuhrman.
While farming methods have changed greatly from ways that his father protected the land resources; that caring example taught Steve the importance to do all one can to prevent soil erosion.
Fuhrman’s family farm is in Center township and today there are grass waterways and many miles of gradient terraces with tile outlets that have been built and installed to protect the rolling and sloping fields to lessen erosion. Today’s farming practices utilize high amounts of residue left on the soil surface and reduced tillage and no-til methods. Fields have been grid sampled and nutrients applied with variable rates to feed the growing crop and to protect the environment. Precision farming practices and technology continue to be key management tools for Fuhrman.
Steve can remember the earlier days watching his father correcting ditches on the sloping fields and seeing the loss of soil after big rainfall events and those impressions have caused Steve to adopt and implement methods that lessened erosion. The farm plan met the requirements for a multi-year conservation plan with the USDA to better protect the farm resources through Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the State Water Resources Program.
Annual crop production of corn and soybeans in rotation are the preferred choices of Fuhrman. Some grass acreage has been converted to cropland by adding conservation structures and high residue practices. More than fifty thousand of feet of terraces, eight acres of grassed waterways and multiple sediment basins are maintained over the years help to slow water and to improve soil health.
Fowler bros. depend on tried-and-true farming
Brian and Darren Fowler grew up on the farmstead of their parents Charles and LaVerne Fowler near Cummings. As they grew, they were entrusted to do more of the chores and work of the dairy and crop production. They have shared management of today’s family farm and are the product of prior agriculturalist of the Fowler and Fuhrman families in the neighborhood. A responsibility to care for the land was shown and taught by their ancestors as both grew into the operation of growing food for the world as their livelihood.
The brothers have cared for farm ground with existing conservation structures of terraces, waterways, diversions and sediment basins and do maintenance as needed to extend the useful life. This idea of protecting farms from erosion continues over to land they have acquired and manage.
Progress with conservation structures and residue management have transformed the acreage to be better protected from heavy rainfall and to lessen soil loss. Farm practices of conservation cropping sequence, conservation tillage and no-til planting and contour farming are all regularly used.
Precision farming techniques are vital parts of the farm. Even with technology, they continue to keep an “eye” on areas of a field that need conservation attention to try and prevent bigger erosion issues from developing.
“The conservation work has made a big difference and have been very beneficial to lessen lost soil and ditching,” says Brian. By building and maintaining structures and utilizing no-til planting, the number of small erosion ditches has been lessened and many tons of soil saved. Both comment that the conservation work has improved the productivity of the fields and improves the farmability.
The Fowler families are involved with their children in school events, church and community.
“On behalf of the Kansas Bankers Association that sponsors these recognitions, we compliment each farm owner and the managers for the great investment they have made over the years to protect the land and water resources,” says Key Banker, Brian Handke. “We, bankers, are proud of the effort to protect our natural resources by many farmers and landowners of Atchison County.”
