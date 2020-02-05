Republicans have legitimate questions about the potential politicization of an audit of the Missouri attorney general’s office by state Auditor Nicole Galloway’s staff.
Questions of objectivity were raised based on an audit staffer’s comment in an errant email. Galloway, a Democrat running for governor, has cultivated a reputation as a straight shooter who keeps personal politics out of her work — a reputation that could dissolve quickly under an unresolved controversy like this.
Galloway cannot hope to win over the state’s Republican majority voters in her upcoming election fight against Republican Gov. Mike Parson if she has anything short of a spotless record in the one statewide office she’s held. While keeping to the legal confidentiality requirements of pending audits, she should offer as much information about this troubling development as possible — as soon as possible.
At issue is an Aug. 29 email chain between Pamela Allison, one of Galloway’s audit managers, and multiple officials with both Galloway’s office and the state attorney general’s office. It was related to the pending audit that is required after a statewide elected official leaves office. Former Attorney General Josh Hawley, a Republican, left that post for the U.S. Senate in January.
In the email chain, during a discussion about internal policies under the attorney general’s office, Allison wrote: “I’m thinking I’ll just drop the confidentiality paragraph in the report and beef up the personal email/personal calendar section.” One minute later, she followed up with: “Please disregard that last email.”
Hawley apparently discovered the comments in audit documents that were copied to his office this month. Employing a big dose of cynical assumption, he took to Twitter and alleged that the email is proof that Galloway’s office was “CHANGING & manipulating the audit to make it more critical of my office or me.”
A plain reading of the short, vague email doesn’t prove that at all, but it definitely raises the question. By “beef up,” was she suggesting embellishing it with negative conclusions, as Hawley assumes? Or is it something less sinister? There simply isn’t enough context to know — though the followup note to disregard it doesn’t bode well for an innocent explanation.
In light of all that, state legislators were justified in grilling Galloway about it during a committee hearing. Her explanation that she isn’t allowed to discuss pending audits wasn’t a dodge — it’s the law — and her assurances that there was no political bias in the audit, while vague, will come out in the wash one way or the other when it’s finally released.
Still, Galloway should consider whether she could at least explain the “beef up” comment in general terms without violating audit confidentiality standards. Absent some kind of explanation, the public is left with only assumptions of the worst.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
