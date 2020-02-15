Atchison has lost another resident who gave his all to the city and its welfare.
I had been thinking about Dave Butler a lot recently. I first met Dave when he was filling prescriptions for me at Butler prescription shop, and later at Atchison Hospital. But my history with Dave centers mostly around the City of Atchison City Commission.
During my 60-plus years with Atchison Globe, I left and returned to full time employee status five times. And it seemed like every time I came back, Dave again would become mayor of Atchison. I could never count the number of City Commission meetings I’ve covered, but I could always count on Dave being there, often in the mayor’s chair.
The last time I saw Dave was at a commission meeting when I was fighting for some cause or other, and when he and I spotted each other — me entering the room, he behind the commission desk — we joked about the bad pennies coming back again.
But the reason I’ve been thinking more than usual about Dave lately is because I cut my right hand, and it hurts to wash that hand. And each time it hurts, I am reminded of Dave’s flu season catchphrase: “Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands.” I could never count the number of times he said that, either. The little jolt of pain from the recent cut seems to trigger Dave’s memory every time.
Dave’s passing sent me to my extensive Globe collection to once again look at photos and quotes from him. Then, as I looked through the files, I came across an image of two more men who personified civic duty, along with Dave.
It was a photo I had taken of Cloud Cray Jr. and Paul Adair, during the years I worked with Joe Nardone to find and mark the original Pony Express trail, which ran out of Atchison the final months of its existence. Mr. Cray and Mr. Adair did a lot to help get the Atchison connection marked and recognized, but they were also involved in every aspect of the welfare of the city.
The discovery of their photo, which had run with a front page story about their involvement with the trail, led me to thinking about Mike McDermed, then to so many others with whom I came into contact through the years. Men and women too numerous to mention who could all be called “Mr.” or “Mrs. Atchison.”
I think often of the Ross family, Sgt. David Enzbrenner, and many others to whom the city owes so much. I know there will always be times when I turn that tap and hear Dave telling me to wash my hands. And that will bring on the memories of all those who put their time, effort and faith in Atchison.
