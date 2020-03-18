What seemed for weeks like a hypothetical has finally hit home. We watched as COVID-19 raged around the world, wondering when it would impact life here in Atchison. Well, that day has come.
The novel coronavirus is in Kansas, and it’s only a matter of time before we have a positive test in Atchison County. While we can’t stop the spread of the virus, we can slow it down and give our hospital a fighting chance at saving lives.
If you are one of the families that are currently searching for toilet paper, you know what can happen when everyone needs something all at once. The same is true for our hospital. We don’t have unlimited hospital beds. While the care provided is excellent, if it should become spread too thin, everyone will suffer.
Our No. 1 goal must be to prevent a sudden spike of active cases that stretches our medical resources beyond their breaking point.
There are several steps we can do to achieve this. I know there will be some who see this as hysteria, and I can’t help that. This isn’t a panic. I don’t think the world is ending, but we do need to act if we are going to save lives in our community.
The first and most important thing you can do is avoid contact with others. Stay home and avoid gatherings of any kind. Social distancing doesn’t mean stay away from people who are coughing, it means everyone. It is entirely possible to spread this virus without showing symptoms. This is especially important if you traveled for spring break.
By just sacrificing your social calendar, you can make a difference. You can cook meals at home, but if you are craving one of our local restaurants, many are offering to bring food out to your car.
Currently, as the weather allows, you can still stay active outside. So go for a walk, go fishing, or start your spring garden. Just stay at least six feet away from other people.
Our community is also taking steps to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The City of Atchison is suspending Municipal Court and meetings of Boards and Advisory Groups for 30 days. All events at Atchison Event Center have been canceled until further notice. Also, all special event permits have been revoked to comply with the Atchison County Health Officer’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.
In addition, the City will not be disconnecting any water utility customers for the next 30 days to ensure everyone has access to clean running water. Emergency services will continue as usual, but we need your help to keep our personnel safe and healthy.
All Atchison area schools, including Benedictine College, are closed or doing distance learning for at least this week. USD 409 will still provide breakfast and lunch to any student in a drive-thru fashion during this time. Please see the district’s website for details.
The YMCA and Atchison Public Library will also be closed for at least a week to help prevent any spread of COVID-19. Just a reminder that you can check out books online using your library membership on sites like Hoopla.
I am leading by example on this. The girls and I will be staying at home as much as possible over the next two weeks. That probably means I will see Frozen II about 500 times, but at least I will know that I have done my part to keep Atchison safe.
Some will say this is an overreaction. We will never know because if it works, we won’t see the spike of illnesses that could cripple our community. If we don’t do enough and are hit with the same exponential spread as parts of Europe, it will be apparent to everyone. I’d rather play it safe. Staying in and limiting our exposure is a small price to pay.
