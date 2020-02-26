This time of year can be the hardest to get through. We have gorgeous days like last Sunday, followed by more cold weather.
Spring starts to tease us with what’s to come, while we are still firmly in winter’s grasp. I’m grateful for the odd 60-degree day, though. It’s nice to read a book outside while the sun warms your face, or take a trip to the park. Anything to get out of the house, really. I find myself yearning for spring and all the beautiful things that come with it.
Even though I’m excited about spring finally arriving, I do worry about one consequence of the warming weather. As the rains come, and the snow melts up north, the Missouri River will once again swell beyond its banks. Since the levees on the Missouri side have yet to be fixed, we will likely see further closures of U.S. Highway 59 again this year.
While it is a mere inconvenience for some of us, it is a significant disruption to those that live in Missouri and work here, or vice versa. We have had doctors choose to sleep at Atchison Hospital while they are on call, because their house is no longer a short drive away; parents that lose access to daycare services they can no longer reach; and families that have to worry if the water will come up high enough to get into their house this time.
Last week, City Manager Becky Berger and I met with State Rep. John Eplee, MD, the members of the Buchanan County Commission, as well as officials from KDOT, MODOT, and Missouri State Rep. Brenda Shields, to work on a solution to this repeating cycle.
Levees rated to hold back “100 year floods” don’t mean much when they are being breached every ten years. All sides are in agreement that we need the added insurance of raising the highway out of the reach of all but the worst floodwaters. Had the terrain level of Highway 59 been just two feet higher last year, it would’ve made a massive difference. Instead of 115 days of closures, we would have been looking at about a week’s worth.
The catch, as always, is money. Raising the road is expected to cost around $12 million. MODOT has a lot of roads along the Missouri River that received damage, and right now, they say they don’t have the funding for a significant project like this. Buchanan County can’t afford the fix by themselves, and KDOT is understandably reluctant to spend money on Missouri roads.
That leaves us needing federal funding to make any improvements to our situation. There are federal grants out there that could be brought to bear on Highway 59, but we are going to have to work together to make the case.
Unfortunately, this is not going to be a quick or easy fix.
Still, it’s encouraging that the City of Atchison has found a willing partner in Buchanan County. I want to thank Rep. Eplee for helping to get this meeting together. He has taken the challenging task of fixing a problem in Missouri head-on, and I think he deserves recognition for that.
I also want to remind readers of the City of Atchison’s Visioning Summit. It is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Atchison Event Center, 710 South Ninth St. The summit is your opportunity to give feedback on what is important to you in our community. You can come and go as it works into your schedule. This is a great chance to have a say in the future direction of Atchison, and we will be giving away a Chiefs Super Bowl Champion prize pack to one lucky participant.
Who knows, maybe it will be one of those beautiful late winter days where you’re happy to get out of the house anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.