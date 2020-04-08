Our society works — and generally works quite well — on capitalism.
The private industry competes with limited interference from the government. Supply and demand, as well as competition, combine to provide the products and services we need and determine the prices we pay for them.
These are exceptional times, and unfortunately, it’s not a surprise some people would look to profit at the expense of others during a national emergency.
We’re talking about price gouging.
“We’ve received over 400 price gouging complaints in the past two weeks, and we’re monitoring a number of different scams,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a news release.
Missouri law prohibits individuals and businesses from substantially raising their prices for the necessities of life during an emergency, Schmitt said.
We’ve had a letter to the editor about price gouging and seen many social media posts from our area about such allegations.
As we recently reported, the Attorney General’s Office recently issued a cease-and-desist letter to a Springfield man for inflating the prices of N95 masks and sent civil investigative demands to eight third-party sellers on Amazon for potential price gouging.
We join Schmitt and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in urging area residents to report such incidents.
The form on the AG’s website can be found at ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/price-gouging. There’s also a banner on the ago.mo.gov homepage that directs consumers to the form.
The form asks specific questions relating to price points, if other sellers were also selling items at this price, where the incident occurred, if a sale took place and more. These questions will aid the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Section in tracking down and investigating these complaints.
Price gouging can also be reported at the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222 and on the standard consumer complaint form at ago.mo.gov, but if possible consumers are urged to use the specific form if reporting price gouging.
Your diligence in reporting price gouging incidents will help the state shut down such unscrupulous business practices in Missouri.
— The Jefferson City News-Tribune
State rightly moves out of way
Temporary exemptions for truck drivers have been made by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Gov. Mike Parson as the nation grapples with the effects to commerce of the coronavirus.
MoDOT increased the weight allowance for tractor-trailers of at least 53 feet from 80,000 to 100,000 pounds through April 30. The increase doesn’t apply to all trailers, but according to a story by Jeff Long in the Southeast Missourian it does apply to supplies and equipment related to COVID-19.
Gov. Parson also suspended the cap on hours a driver can spend behind the wheel. This change is valid through May 15. Previously, drivers had a 14-hour limit before a 10-hour break was required. However, that doesn’t mean a driver was necessarily driving for 14 hours. For example, a driver could wait for six hours while a trailer was unloaded, but that time is counted toward the 14-hour max.
Truck drivers play a key role in keeping stores stocked with the goods customers need, and this service is particularly important during the current pandemic. Drivers must continue to use good judgment for their own safety and that of those around them. If tired, stop. But professional drivers should be able to make these decisions.
While exemptions should be reconsidered once the pandemic subsides, allowing temporary exemptions makes sense. We applaud MoDOT and Gov. Parson for taking action.
— The Southeast Missourian
(Cape Girardeau, Mo.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.