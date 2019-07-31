Another successful Ameilafest is in the books. It was hot, but the bridge was open, the crowds showed up, and everyone had a great time. Most importantly, I was able to resist the call of those carnival corndogs that seem like such a good decision at the time, but always leave me with regret.
I want to thank all the city personnel and volunteers that put so much time into making sure that each year is a celebration to remember. There is never a shortage of things to do and it’s all thoughtfully planned and coordinated.
The fly in and pancake feed at the airport in the morning remains one of my daughter’s favorite activities as they get to see all the planes and speak with the pilots. Being able to see the planes that perform in the airshow up close gives you a connection with that pilot as they soar over the Missouri River.
Then of course everything ends with a bang during the best fireworks show I’ve ever seen. During my wife Pam’s training in medical school, residency, and a fellowship we spent time in many big cities and saw lots of Fourth of July fireworks shows. None of them hold a candle to Ameliafest. I’ve even started to get used to that feeling of apprehension that comes when the music has started but you’re still left with those 20 uncomfortable minutes wondering if something has gone wrong to delay the show.
It always goes off though, and then the one traffic jam of the year starts as everyone heads home at once.
One part of Ameliafest is sometimes overlooked, however. It happens in the middle of the day away from the crowds down at the river and the bright lights of the carnival. The Pioneering Achievement award and speaker symposiums held on Benedictine’s campus lie at the heart of Amelia’s continued influence on our community.
Every year interesting and accomplished women are invited to share their stories ash the symposium. Then, the Amelia Earhart Foundation recognizes the contribution of a women in aviation with the Pioneering Achievement Award. This year We honored women. Grace McGuire who rebuilt Muriel, the last Lockheed Electra L-10E and the centerpiece of our new museum being built at the airport, and Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey, Amelia’s late sister. Amy Kleppner accepted the award on her mother Muriel’s behalf.
What this weekend is all about is celebrating Amelia Earhart’s legacy and lasting inspiration.
I’m glad we’re able to do so much to honor Amelia’s birthday because she certainly left her mark on Atchison. I have 4 and 10 year old daughters. We are raising them in Atchison because this is a community where girls see women pushing boundaries and providing leadership.
They see it in our business community where most of our new businesses are owned and operated by women; they see it in our government where Becky Berger, who my girls idolize, is our City Manager; They see it in our schools where women hold most of the leadership positions, and they see it in our celebrations where we honor the contributions of women both past and present.
I want to personally thank Karen Seaberg. Because of her and Ladd’s vision to bring Muriel (the plane) to Atchison, my daughters, and girls from all over the country will have a great reminder in a world class museum of just what a woman can accomplish when she sets her mind to it and refuses to be told no.
Atchison can never pay Karen back for her generosity, but if we do our jobs right, we might just raise the next Amelia Earhart right here too.
