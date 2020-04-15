The debate over whether to sanitize grocery and takeout packaging has only just begun, but it’s already heated.
According to the website everydayhealth.com, a recent study demonstrated that COVID-19 infection could stay on packages, like grocery items, for longer than people might think. This led to suggestions like leaving groceries in a garage or on a porch for three days, and immediately sterilizing the packages you cannot wait to bring inside.
On the other side are experts who recently wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post , which said “Calm down.” Other studies have shown that the risk for transmission between food packaging and humans remains very low in nearly all cases.
Both viewpoints are based on the same research, published March 17, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study found that the virus, known officially as SARS-CoV-2, stays on surfaces for various periods, depending on the nature of the surface:
Hard surfaces like plastic, steel, countertops, and glass: 72 hours
Porous surfaces like cardboard, paper, and fabrics: 24 hours
Airborne in droplets released by coughing or sneezing: 3 hours
So, who is right? According to several health experts, they both are. However, being around an infected person is a far greater risk than handling a package that may have gotten some droplets on it from someone with symptoms.
To minimize picking up the virus when grocery shopping, the CDC recommends a distance of six feet between you and other people, washing your hands more often, and not shopping when you are ill.
For those of us who use reusable bags, there has been some concern about the virus clinging to them. However, plastic bags are not necessarily an all safe option either, as we do not know who has been handing them. It is suggested that using only bags that are washable and washing them after every trip is the safest option.
In addition, making a list and sticking to it will help. Not only does this minimize the time you spend in the store, but also it reduces your browsing, which means you are not handling multiple items to read labels and then putting them back on the shelf.
Sanitize your shopping cart with the wipes provided and wash hands after shopping.
Finally, go cashless. Long before COVID-19, there have been many studies about how germy cash is. It is far better to pay with a credit card and avoid the coins and bills that have been handled by many people.
Once you have your food at home, either from delivery or shopping yourself, you can then put a few cleaning steps into place. For instance, if you bought anything that is acceptable to keep in your car or garage for over three days, (toilet paper, potatoes, onions, etc.) do so. Coronavirus should no longer remain on those surfaces after 72 hours.
For items that need to be brought inside and frozen, refrigerated or eaten quickly, first wash your hands. Designate counter or floor space and cover it with cloth or paper towels to denote uncleaned versus cleaned foods.
Put all your grocery items first on the uncleaned surface. Have either Lysol or Clorox in spray form, and paper towels or wipes. One by one, clean the surfaces of each of these items: bread wrapped in plastic, yogurt containers, etc. After each item is cleaned, move it to the “clean” surface.
Finally, discard all remaining plastic bags, and then wash your hands carefully again.
For produce that is unwrapped, you may see some suggestions to wash it in soapy water, but do not. Ingesting dish soap, even if it has been “rinsed off,” is simply not a good idea and may cause digestive issues.
If you are concerned about your produce, you can make your own wash: Get a BPA-free spray bottle and fill it with two parts water and 1 part apple cider vinegar. Spritz your fruits and veggies thoroughly and then rinse very well.
And what about those takeout orders? Studies show that as long as the container is impermeable or nonabsorbent — including plastic, polystyrene, and waxed cardboard — you can wipe it down with any of the CDC’s recommended disinfectants.
Most takeout containers are not intended to be single-use, so transferring the food to a dish that you know has been thoroughly cleaned is not a bad idea. Just wash your hands thoroughly after handling the takeout containers.
And of course, it is also wise to keep your counter clean and sanitized. You could have the cleanest dishes in the world but if you set them onto a contaminated surface, germs can move from that surface to your dish.
Eat smart and eat healthy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.