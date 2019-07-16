Last week the city unveiled a new vision for Guerrier Hill in Jackson Park, designed to bring a positive focus back to an area of the park after years of neglect and misuse.
This design springs from the strategic plan developed for Jackson Park by our Parks and Forestry Board. We have been systematically working through our parks, developing strategic plans for each one, and working to reverse years of deferred maintenance.
The issue we can’t plan our way out of is a simple math problem: How can a city of about 10,000 people support and properly maintain the green space of a city five times our size?
One of the reasons why I ran for the City Commission was to improve our parks and make sure families in Atchison had fun and safe facilities in town to enjoy. So, the argument that we have too many parks and green spaces is one that I have a hard time getting behind, emotionally. And yet, I can’t argue with the facts.
Between our parks, watershed dams, and green spaces, we are stretched to the max and our crews are doing all the maintenance and mowing they can. Throw in a wet year, like this one, and it’s not hard to imagine why upkeep falls behind.
The easy response is to say that if this really was a priority, we would just throw more money and personnel at the problem, but that’s also what everyone says about roads, police, fire ... You can see where I’m going with this.
Quality parks are a top priority for me, but I have to be mindful of where they fit in with the other core needs of our community.
The more difficult conversation: shrinking our footprint and focusing our resources on having top quality parks, even if that means fewer of them. The plan was for the city to get out of the ball field business when the sports complex was built. Nobody was willing to have that difficult conversation at the time, though, so we are left with the city still holding onto fields and duplicating that service at a far lower quality.
I know that I’m taking an unpopular opinion when I talk about shedding park ground. Believe me when I say it’s something we need to do, not something I want to do. Nobody gets excited when the discussion is focused on what we’re losing, and that brings me back to Guerrier Hill.
A couple years ago, we decided that Guerrier Hill had been neglected beyond repair. The mushroom structure was falling apart and the only reason most people visited it was for less than savory activities. Vandalism, drug use, and litter had become a staple of Guerrier Hill in part because of its seclusion from the rest of Jackson Park.
Even in this state, bringing down the mushroom structure was a hard choice, due to its place in many peoples happy memories. We had to look at the reality of our current situation and do what’s best for Atchison today. Structures don’t last forever and when that time comes we have to have a plan on what comes next.
In this case, what’s next is a space designed to be more welcoming for families coming to Guerrier Hill stopping for a picnic or to take in the great views of the Missouri River. Lacking power and water service, the main attraction will be an elevated viewing platform, picnic tables, and improved parking. The disc golf course will also remain.
I’m excited to see this idea come to fruition and have Guerrier Hill enter its next chapter. Hopefully, new families will develop cherished memories here for many years to come.
None of this could happen without making the hard choice to adapt and change as the situation dictates. Nobody wanted to see the mushroom structure go, but that allowed us to re-imagine the future of Jackson Park. The same is true for our current situation with green spaces as a whole.
We need to adjust the way of doing things to make sure that families have quality parks to visit and enjoy for years to come.
