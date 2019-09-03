Should companies be allowed to solicit business using an endless, deceptive practice called robocalls, making literally billions of telephone contacts with consumers uninvited, seemingly in a constant stream of interruptions? No.
Is it a legitimate business practice and can you trust the messages that come with these calls and deceptive business practices? No.
Should consumers be forced to tolerate this invasion of their space by greedy operators that don’t have a legitimate business, or employee legitimate business practices to sell their products, and instead turn to high-pressure and constant push that isn’t welcome and is not appreciated? No.
No. No. No, we say.
The only reason we can figure why it’s been allowed to go on for so long is that there were no rules or regulations outlawing robocalls. Well, that was then, and this is now. We’re encouraged that all 50 state attorneys general and the District of Columbia have agreed on a set of standards to put the robo-callers out of business. They’ve promised to promote the technologies that phone companies can use to stop this annoying practice and we’re glad they have.
The group is pushing the initiative with 12 phone service providers to adopt anti-robocall practices. Providers like AT&T, Verizon and Sprint will develop policies on how to identify and block illegal robocalls and make it easier for law enforcement to prosecute criminals. The agreement brings phone service providers on board as critical allies.
The plan calls for call blocking technology, at no cost to customers; provide customers with free, easy-to-use call blocking tools; technology to verify if calls are coming from a valid source; and monitor phone company networks for robocall traffic. The providers also will trace origins of illegal robocalls and will attempt to develop technology as scam tactics evolve.
It’s a great start, we believe, and now is the time to crack down on scammers. We hope it works and is the beginning of a united and consistent effort to combat what has been, simply, a degenerate method of doing business.
— Sandusky (Ohio) Register
