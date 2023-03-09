District Extension Agent

It’s easy to take perennial forage crops for granted. They green up when it gets warm. We graze or hay them. They go dormant in winter and do it all over again the next year. Production levels might be slightly different. Species composition may change slightly. Often, however, the changes are so slight we don’t even notice much – until we do. An understanding of what’s going on in those plants right now can help explain why we see changes from time to time.