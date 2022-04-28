The vibrant colors in our landscapes are beautiful. I encourage you to slow down and appreciate the many early colors.
K-State would share these management tips for garden and landscape care.
Plant tomato, pepper, and eggplant transplants in early May Seed sweet corn, cucumbers, squash, beans, and other warm season vegetables Lightly cultivate soil with a hoe to control weed growth Mound soil around potato plants to encourage tuber formation Harvest fresh asparagus until the spear size decreases Remove rhubarb seed stalks to encourage leaf growth Plant kitchen herbs for summer use in dishes or food preservation Treat fruit trees with needed pesticides to control insects and disease Thin heavy fruit set on apples to increase fruit size Flowers Plant annual flowers for summer color Continue to plant and divide perennials Mulch perennial and annual gardens for weed control and moisture retention Begin pinching chrysanthemums for bushier plants Do not remove foliage from spring bulbs until it dies down naturally Plant container gardens and hanging baskets using a good quality potting mix Lawns Fertilize zoysia lawns with high nitrogen to promote green up and summer growth Mow zoysia at one to two inches tall Apply slow release nitrogen fertilizer to bluegrass and tall fescue to promote summer growth if watering during the summer. Lower maintenance lawns skip this application Mow bluegrass and tall fescue at three inches Spot treat broadleaf weeds Trees and Shrubs Plant new trees and shrubs Prune spring flowering shrubs after bloom to shape plant and encourage flowers next year Mulch around young trees and shrubs to conserve moisture and control weed growth Water young ornamentals as needed Remove tree wraps for summer growth Remove tree stakes that have been in place more than one growing season Fertilize trees to help increase growth rates Caution, keep line trimmers away from trees and shrubs so as not to damage tender bark. Use mulch Houseplants Move plants outdoors for summer by gradually increasing the exposure to sunlight Fertilize plants to promote summer development Repot plants into a one inch larger pot Check for insects
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.