It has become an annual event where after the fair that I share with you the recipes of our Overall Grand and Reserve Champion food exhibits. This year is no exception; however, I don’t recall ever having sisters share this honor. This year those top honors were shared by sisters from Valley Falls. I hope you enjoy their “winning” cake recipes and let me know what you think.
Taking the Overall Grand Champion Food honor was Lauren Conser of Valley Falls. She is the daughter of Andy and Holly Conser and a member of the Valley Victors 4-H Club. Lauren is 12 years old and in the 6th Grade and her cake was first named Champion Advanced for ages 12-14 group and went on to be selected as the Overall Grand Champion for all ages.
Some of her other projects include: Clothing Buymanship and Construction, Dog Care & Training, Goats and Photography. Here is Laurens “winning” recipe for Classic Vanilla Chiffon Cake. What was really impressive about this cake was the amount of volume or how tall this cake was, along with having outstanding flavor.
Classic Vanilla Chiffon Cake
2 cups cake flour
1 12 cups granulated sugar
1 Tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
7 large egg yolks (room temperature)
½ cup vegetable oil
¾ cup cold water
1 Tablespoon vanilla
7 large egg whites
½ teaspoon cream of tarter
Preheat over to 325 degrees F. Sift first four ingredients into a bowl. Create a well and add the next four ingredients. Beat the egg yolk batter until combined and smooth. In another large bowl, beat the egg whites until foamy. Add the cream of tartar and continue beating until stiff peaks form. Fold egg whites into the egg yolk batter until no white streaks remain. Pour into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan with removable bottom. Bake for 55-60 minutes. The top should be golden brown and spring back when lightly pressed. Let cool completely upside down in pan. Remove from pan.
Following in the exact same foot steps with her younger sister, we have Grace Conser that was named the Over Reserve Grand Champion was Grace Conser. Grace is also the oldest daughter of Andy and Holly Conser. She is 16 years old and also a member of the Valley Victors 4-H Club. Some of Grace’s other projects include: Dog, Care and Training, Clothing Buymanship and Construction, Photography and Meat Goats.
Grace entered here “winning” recipe in the group for members ages 15 years and older, which is the Senior Advanced. It was named champion in this age group and was later named Overall Reserve Grand Champion. Her winning entry was for Strawberry Chiffon Cake. I think this is a “must” try as it had a beautiful color. Now for that cake recipe:
Strawberry Chiffon Cake
2 ¼ cups sifted cake flour
1 ½ cups sugar, divided
1 Tablespoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup pureed fresh strawberries (about 1 heaping cup berries)
7 Tablespoons vegetable oil
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
7 large egg yolks
7 large egg whites at room temperature
Preheat over to 325 degrees F. Take out the 10-inch tube pan, but do not grease it. In a very large bowl, whisk together the flour, 1 ¼ cups sugar (reserving ¼ cup), baking powder and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together the strawberry puree, vegetable oil, vanilla and egg yolks until well combined, then pour into the dry ingredients and whisk until just smooth and no streaks of dry ingredients remain. In another large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the egg whites to stiff peaks, gradually adding the remaining ¼ cup of sugar as you go. Once the egg whites have reached stiff peaks (better to be a bit softer than to overbeat them) gently whisk ¼ of the egg whites into the strawberry batter to lighten it. Gently, working int wo or three additions, fold the remaining beaten whites into the strawberry batter, folding until no streaks of egg whites foam remain visible and the batter is a uniform color. Be sure to scape the sides and bottom of the bowl well. Pour into the ungreased tube pan and bake for 50-60 minutes, until the top of the cake springs back when gently touched and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Invert cake and let cool completely. Once cooled, run a knife around the edges and turn cake out onto a serving platter. Store in an air-tight container. Serve plain or with whipped cream and fresh strawberries. Makes 1 cake and serves 12-14.
Thanks to Lauren and Grace Conser for sharing their “winning” cake recipes with all of us.
