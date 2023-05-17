bite

Mosquito bites on back of neck.

 Unsplash photo

There are so many things to look forward to in the summer—warm weather, long days, backyard BBQs, and lots of sunshine—but one of the less desirable features that comes along is bug bites.

These pesky, itchy, sometimes sore skin markings can vary depending on the bite. While you want to do your best to ward off these pests with repellants and bug zappers, bites can still happen. In fact, you can easily stop the itch with some smart home remedies for bug bites. 

“The basic premise is that when an insect bites, it releases its saliva into the epidermis, causing the skin to have an inflammatory response with localized itchiness from the release of histamine and other biologic chemicals,” explains Monisha Bhanote, MD, a triple-board-certified physician who specializes in integrative medicine. Unless you’re experiencing an allergic reaction, the best after-the-fact fixes will counteract that reaction, soothing skin, reducing inflammation, and even preventing infection. 