By the time you read this, I will have retired. After 41 years, it’s time! My older sisters, pushed for me to retire during the Pandemic, but I hung out for another year. Our retirement guru at K-State urged me not to listen to my sisters. She said I would know when it was time, and I feel like I know its time now.
I started out in Nemaha County, ever thankful to the Extension board that took a chance on a very “green” girl. Walt Rottinghaus, in my interview asked me if I could crawl over a 5-wire barbed wire fence. I don’t think you can ask that kind of question anymore! I really do appreciate them allowing me to start out in Nemaha county. Then I was able to come to Jackson county for the next 26 years and try some new stuff. When the Meadowlark District formed 15 years ago, I was once again working with Nemaha county folks, and a strange thing happened. The farmers I had worked with had retired and either their children or grandchildren were in charge!
My first farm visit, was with Ray and Jim Dobbins near Goff. I won’t ever forget that visit. I think the area Agronomist was with me. In Nemaha county we had a 4-H Teens club, that refurbished that old air stream trailer into the “Titanic”. We sold fireworks and did Pony Express Re-rides. We started the Mugwump camp at Rock Springs and some outings to Montana for a 4-H exchange. There are probably a lot more things I’ve forgotten about. Some of the 4-H’ers I worked with are now grandparents, making me question, where has the time gone?
Working with coworkers and Ag committees we did accomplish some things. We had weekly Ag marketing meetings for several years. I worked with the JCLA to do the Livestock Expo for many years. We had a multi county, Steer futurity. We tried a preconditioned calf program, which led to the LMA Special auctions. We provided some good programs on Passing Down the Farm and Women in Ag events.
We built Water filters with school age children at many Ag festivals with the Soil Conservation Districts.
I’ve enjoyed working with our Crops and Hort guy, David Hallauer. We worked on Grazing schools and Tailgate Talks. More recently, I’ve concentrated on Harmful Algae blooms. I got KDHE involved, to do the barley straw project and then with Will Boyer, Watershed Specialist we’ve built some sand filters, for the really bad ponds. There’s still more work to do, but I’m leaving it all in very capable hands.
So, I thank you for reading this column and the kind comments you have made through the years. I have several projects in mind, and of course, Keith is excited to have someone to open the gates! We have too many animals to travel too far, so you’ll probably find me hanging out at home.
Oh, and my sisters, they suggested I be cremated and the remains put in a sand filter! Thanks everyone for the memories.
