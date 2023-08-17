Atchison county farmers are invited to attend the crop production meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22. This will be an early morning gathering with a breakfast and presentation on crop diseases, managing stress, and weather predictions. This year will be in Effingham at the Union Church education building. Participants can come for breakfast between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. and then hear the educational session by K-State specialist.

We do encourage farmers to attend this educational program as it is an excellent opportunity to visit with your neighbors and to hear from K-State.