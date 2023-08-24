Ladd

K-State plant pathologist shares about current diseases to county farm managers.

 Submitted by Ray Ladd

I don’t have to tell anyone it has been a brutal week in our area. For crops, thank goodness we did not receive this heat a month earlier in my opinion.

At this stage corn is pretty well dented and maturing. Soybeans are in the pod filling stage and this heat and lack of moisture will affect yield with smaller seed size and can cause the plant to lose leaves early and drop pods.