I don’t have to tell anyone it has been a brutal week in our area. For crops, thank goodness we did not receive this heat a month earlier in my opinion.
At this stage corn is pretty well dented and maturing. Soybeans are in the pod filling stage and this heat and lack of moisture will affect yield with smaller seed size and can cause the plant to lose leaves early and drop pods.
This is the year we are seeing many acres affected by disease in both corn and soybeans. At this week’s crop management meeting, K-State’s Rodrigo Onofre did give a nice update on current diseases. His message is to continue to scout fields to identify issues (tar spot in corn and sudden death syndrome in soybeans) and to prepare for next year with seed selections that have resistance. Planting management and proper use of pesticides compliment the genetics of the seed we use.
For livestock, the heat has forced animals to seek shade and to consume more water. Sadly big, finished cattle cannot get rid of the body heat in these extreme temperatures and high humidity. The internal body temperature rises to critical levels for too many hours and despite tireless efforts by managers; the internal organs cannot tolerate the elevated temperatures and sadly the result can be major death losses.
Prayers are needed for all those during these extreme situations.
Anthracnose in Tomatoes
As reports of anthracnose increase, Kansas State University horticulture expert Cynthia Domenghini says knowing how to prevent the fungal disease is a high priority for gardeners.
“High humidity and frequent rainfall favor the development of the fungal disease, anthracnose,” Domenghini said. Most often seen in the later part of the growing season on ripe fruit, anthracnose reduces the quality and yield of the tomato harvest.
Symptoms begin as small, circular lesions on the surface of the fruit. The sunken lesions give a water-soaked appearance beneath the skin of the fruit. At the center of the lesions are black rings which are small fruiting structures known as acervuli. This is the disease-causing fungus.
As lesions grow, they can join and cause the fruit to decay, which promotes microorganisms to invade and rot the fruit entirely.
Anthracnose spores survive in plant debris and soil causing spores to get splashed onto fruit during heavy rain or even with overhead watering.
Proper cultural practices can prevent this by using mulch over the soil around the tomato plants and removing plant debris from the ground. She also suggests promoting air flow to reduce humid conditions by staking the tomato plants.
Use drip irrigation or a soaker hose to prevent splashing spores onto plants.
Domenghini also recommends using chlorothalonil, which has a zero day waiting period from application to harvest. Fungicides need to be used early in the growing season. Removal of plant residues is helpful for next years’ gardening.
Pear Harvest
Pears should not be allowed to ripen on the tree. They should be picked while still firm and ripened after harvest. Tree-ripened fruits are often of poor quality because of the development of grit cells and the browning and softening of the inner flesh. Commercial growers determine the best time to harvest pears by measuring the decrease in fruit firmness as the fruit matures. This varies with growing conditions and variety.
