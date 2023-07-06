With the end of the COVID-19 Health Emergency by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), those with Medicaid will need to be on the lookout for a notice of redetermination. When the COVID-19 Health Emergency was in effect, the federal government put renewals for Medicaid on hold. It has been three years since people with Medicaid were required every year to review their eligibility for Medicaid. Now that the emergency is over, redeterminations will resume.
If you are a KanCare beneficiary, ensure your contact information is correct with KanCare. If your information is incorrect, you may not receive your redetermination notice and could lose your KanCare benefits. Contact KanCare at 1-800-793-4884 or visit kancare.gov and click the red chat bubble to verify your information. You should see your renewal notice in the mail the month before your Medicaid initially started.
Once you have received your renewal, review the information, sign the form, and return it to KanCare. An unsigned form could cause you to lose your Medicaid benefits. You will have 30 days to complete and review the form and return it to KanCare. If KanCare does not receive your form, they will contact your Medicaid provider, telling them that you did not return your review form, which could result in a loss of coverage. Your provider will attempt to contact you to let you know that you will lose coverage. You will have 90 days after disenrollment to submit the review form. Work with your Medicaid provider to have your coverage reinstated.
Aetna: 1-855-221-5656
Sunflower: 1-877-644-4623
United Healthcare: 1-877-542-9235
Those determined to be ineligible for KanCare will receive a letter stating that their coverage will end. You may be able to reapply. You will need to contact KanCare for more information about reapplying for KanCare. If you are ineligible for KanCare, you may be eligible for an Affordable Care Act plan. You can also contact a trained ACA Navigator for help selecting an ACA plan. Navigators offer unbiased information in choosing an ACA healthcare plan. For information on where to find a Navigator, call Cover Kansas at 1-866-826-8375.
The KanCare Ombudsman Office can help with questions, help resolve issues, give help understanding applications and letters from KanCare, and help complete an application or renewal. Contact the Ombudsman at 1-855-643-8180 or KanCare.Ombudsman@ks.gov.
