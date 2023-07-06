With the end of the COVID-19 Health Emergency by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), those with Medicaid will need to be on the lookout for a notice of redetermination. When the COVID-19 Health Emergency was in effect, the federal government put renewals for Medicaid on hold. It has been three years since people with Medicaid were required every year to review their eligibility for Medicaid. Now that the emergency is over, redeterminations will resume.

If you are a KanCare beneficiary, ensure your contact information is correct with KanCare. If your information is incorrect, you may not receive your redetermination notice and could lose your KanCare benefits. Contact KanCare at 1-800-793-4884 or visit kancare.gov and click the red chat bubble to verify your information. You should see your renewal notice in the mail the month before your Medicaid initially started.