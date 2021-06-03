With three main tick species affect humans in Kansas – lone star, American dog, and blacklegged dog tick – it’s no surprise to find tick ‘season’ can last for most of the year when the life cycles of the three species are considered. Even so, summer tends to be the time when habitat is available - and we’re out in it - making tick ‘management’ all the more important.
The ticks of medical importance are all known as three host ticks, with different life stages feeding on three separate hosts as they advance through the various stages of their life cycle. That means they’ve adaptable to various environments, requiring a multi-faceted management approach.
Start with preventative measures to reduce tick exposure by keeping grass/weeds around the home clipped short, avoiding tall grassy areas, weeds, and brush when possible. Outdoor acaracide products (pesticides) can be used for areas considered chronic tick issues, but are typically not recommended if only variable pressure is present. When applying an acaracide, always read and follow label directions.
Personal protection is important as well. If you can’t avoid grass/weedy areas, wear light colored clothing so you can see ticks before they find skin to latch on to. Repellants containing DEET and permethrin can both work well at keeping ticks (and mosquitos) at bay. Always read and follow label directions as permethrin-based repellants cannot be applied directly to skin. Once you have returned from areas where you might have been exposed to ticks, inspect skin and remove ticks immediately (ticks removed within the first several hours after attachment are less likely to transmit pathogens). After that – monitor. If you develop a rash/fever within 14 days of tick removal, see a doctor immediately.
What’s the best way to remove a tick? For best results, use fine forceps or tweezers and grasp as close to the skin as possible. Slowly pull the tick straight away from the skin using steady pressure, not twisting/jerking to avoid detaching the head portion in the skin. Save ticks in a vial of alcohol labeled with the date. If flu-like symptoms occur 10-14 days after removal, see a physician immediately and take the tick with you to share with them for identification.
We can’t eliminate ticks in our environment, but they can be managed – at least to a degree. For information on this common summer pest, check out Ticks in Kansas, available online at https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/mf2653.pdf or upon request from any District Extension Office.
